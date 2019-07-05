Assault suspect struck, killed on freeway

Suspect was seen running on to I-280 after officers responded to Balboa Park Station

A suspect in an assault at a San Francisco Municipal Railway station was killed Thursday evening in highway collision, police said.

Officers responded to the Balboa Park Muni station at 4:57 p.m. regarding an assault, Officer Robert Rueca said. When officers arrived they saw the suspect run onto northbound Interstate Highway 280, where he was hit by a vehicle and died.

The victim of the assault suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

The freeway collision occurred on Highway 280 at Geneva Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

