Assault suspect struck, killed on freeway

A suspect in an assault at a San Francisco Municipal Railway station was killed Thursday evening in highway collision, police said.
Officers responded to the Balboa Park Muni station at 4:57 p.m. regarding an assault, Officer Robert Rueca said. When officers arrived they saw the suspect run onto northbound Interstate Highway 280, where he was hit by a vehicle and died.
The victim of the assault suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.
The freeway collision occurred on Highway 280 at Geneva Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.