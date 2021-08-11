Officials are trying to identify a woman with a plate of meat on Bernal Hill believed to be illegally feeding a coyote. (Courtesy San Francisco Animal Care & Control)

Animal Control seeks woman illegally feeding a coyote in SF

San Francisco Animal Care & Control on Wednesday reminded residents to avoid feeding coyotes after a woman was captured on camera feeding the animals in Bernal Heights Park.

Giving food to coyotes and other wildlife can condition them to approach people and potentially cause dangerous situations, as the animals could become aggressive.

In the latest incident, the woman is pictured sitting on the ground with a plate of meat. The same woman has been seen feeding coyotes in other parts of The City, Animal Care & Control officials said.

“People need to stop feeding wild animals,” Animal Care & Control Executive Director Virginia Donohue said in a statement. “Continuing to defy the law — and common sense — will lead to a person getting hurt and an animal being destroyed.”

In a recent case, a coyote at Golden Gate Park had to be lethally removed after the animal lost its natural fear of humans due to visitors constantly feeding him.

As a reminder of the dangers of illegally feeding wild animals, Animal Care & Control has posted warning signs throughout The City. Anyone caught feeding coyotes could face a fine of up to $1,000, or possibly jail time.

Officials have released a photo of the woman seen feeding coyotes in an attempt to identify her. Anyone with information is asked to call (415) 554-9400.

