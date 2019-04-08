$25k reward offered in unsolved Oceanview homicide case

Keron Lamotte, 22, was shot on October 7, 2016

San Francisco police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the killer in a three-year-old homicide case.

Keron Lamotte, 22, was shot on October 7, 2016 in the Oceanview neighborhood near the intersections of Broad Street and Plymouth Avenue.

He died at the scene.

The fatal shooting occurred as Lamotte was observing an artist working during a planned mural painting event in the neighborhood, according to police.

A 50-year-old man was wounded in the shooting.

Police said they believe Lamotte’s killing is connected to the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Phillip Gaston, which occurred three days later in the same neighborhood near the 500 block of Head Street.

Information regarding this case may be forwarded to Sgt. Mark Hutchings of the San Francisco homicide detail at (415)-553-7976.

Most Read