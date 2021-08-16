Sonoma and Marin ferry and rail agencies are offering discounts on travel to San Francisco via the Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) app. (Courtesy Daniel Ramirez)

Sonoma and Marin ferry and rail agencies are offering discounts on travel to San Francisco via the Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) app. (Courtesy Daniel Ramirez)

$12 ‘Sail and Rail’ fare to S.F. offered through September

By Olivia Wynkoop

Bay City News Foundation

Riders traveling between Sonoma, Marin and San Francisco can buy discounted combination tickets to travel on the Golden Gate Larkspur Ferry and Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit, now through Sept. 30.

“Sail & Rail” fares, at a flat rate of $12, are available on the SMART mobile payment app, available at the Apple Store and Google Play store. Tickets must be purchased before boarding, and connections between the two services are valid for 4.5 hours after activation.

Customers are encouraged to plan their trips based on the service schedules to ensure they have a smooth connection. SMART trains at Larkspur station are timed to correlate with the Larkspur Ferry schedule to and from San Francisco.

For more information, go to goldengate.org/sail—rail-12-fares/.

ferryrailwaysTransit

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Lois Lehrman, former Nob Hill Gazette publisher, dies
Next story
Remembering James Hormel

Just Posted

San Francisco human rights pioneer and diplomat James Hormel, pictured in 2001, died Aug. 13 at age 88. (Paul Hosefros/New York Times file)
Remembering James Hormel

SF activist, philanthropist was first openly gay U.S. ambassador

So far, laboratory tests have indicated that lambda is less infectious than the delta variant but more infectious than the original virus. (Shutterstock)
The lambda COVID variant is in California: 5 things to know

By Barbara Feder Ostrov CalMatters A new COVID-19 variant, named lambda, has… Continue reading

Pedestrians and cyclists maneuver along JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park near the de Young Museum, whose officials are opposed to closing the road to car traffic. Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner
New idea for JFK Drive: Would partial closure work?

Supervisor Chan will soon propose a compromise of sorts

Meredith Winner in Las Vegas in front of the sculpture InSpire by HYBYCOZO. (Courtesy Maximillian Rainey)
San Francisco’s creative class is alive and well—look no further than the ‘big art’ movement

‘Being in pandemic times has shone a light that art is essential and important and healing’

Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. homered in a game against the A’s at Oracle Park on June 26, 2021.<ins> (Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner)</ins>
How the Giants’ LaMonte Wade Jr. got his swing back in the groove

By Chris Haft Special to The Examiner LaMonte Wade Jr. went back… Continue reading

Most Read