$12 ‘Sail and Rail’ fare to S.F. offered through September

By Olivia Wynkoop

Bay City News Foundation

Riders traveling between Sonoma, Marin and San Francisco can buy discounted combination tickets to travel on the Golden Gate Larkspur Ferry and Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit, now through Sept. 30.

“Sail & Rail” fares, at a flat rate of $12, are available on the SMART mobile payment app, available at the Apple Store and Google Play store. Tickets must be purchased before boarding, and connections between the two services are valid for 4.5 hours after activation.

Customers are encouraged to plan their trips based on the service schedules to ensure they have a smooth connection. SMART trains at Larkspur station are timed to correlate with the Larkspur Ferry schedule to and from San Francisco.

For more information, go to goldengate.org/sail—rail-12-fares/.

