1 dead, 2 injured in Richmond District crash

Police investigating driver impairment as a factor

One person was killed and two other injured in a possible DUI crash in the Richmond District early Monday morning.

The crash involving a Nissan sedan and Chevrolet truck was reported at about 3 a.m. at Park Presidio Boulevard and California Street, according to police.

The Nissan driver died at the scene, while a 39-year-old San Jose man driving the Chevy and his 26-year-old male passenger were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

The name of the Nissan driver has not been released. Police said they are investigating impairment as a possible factor in the crash but did not indicate who may have been the impaired driver.

Previous story
Supes reduce proposal to increase police overtime, cut funding for Tasers
Next story
Judge dismisses cabbies’ age-discrimination lawsuit against SFO taxi ban

Just Posted

SF to form Castro cultural district to protect LGBTQ heritage

Plan calls for preserving area as one of the most important queer neighborhoods in the world

‘The Gazelle of San Quentin’

Seven years into a life sentence, Markelle Taylor was 36 and realized continued survival at San Quentin State Prison would require some spiritual help.

Property confiscated during encampment sweeps rarely returned, homeless say

Homeless, advocates hold protest at Potrero Hill operations yard

After years of delay, swimming pool set to open inside Richmond District’s Alexandria Theater

Planning Commission voted 4-1 to approve modified plans for the long-vacant theater.

Judge dismisses cabbies’ age-discrimination lawsuit against SFO taxi ban

A U.S. District Court judge dismissed a taxi industry lawsuit challenging a… Continue reading

Most Read