1 dead, 2 injured in Richmond District crash

One person was killed and two other injured in a possible DUI crash in the Richmond District early Monday morning.

The crash involving a Nissan sedan and Chevrolet truck was reported at about 3 a.m. at Park Presidio Boulevard and California Street, according to police.

The Nissan driver died at the scene, while a 39-year-old San Jose man driving the Chevy and his 26-year-old male passenger were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

The name of the Nissan driver has not been released. Police said they are investigating impairment as a possible factor in the crash but did not indicate who may have been the impaired driver.