For more than a decade as a solo artist, Frankie Rose has perfected the art of the dreampop album. With hushed vocals, billowing waves of electronica, languorous basslines and the occasional punctuating guitar line, each Frankie Rose endeavor feels like a misty, meandering journey through a cloud-laden sky.
But when it comes to her live performances, Rose isn’t interested in directly recreating her slumbering, ethereal numbers for the audience. She has another goal entirely.
“I want my shows to be parties,” said Rose, who will be performing at The Chapel on May 25. “They are very much a different vision from what’s on the album. I think people are expecting me to play a bunch of slow stuff and maybe have this, like, Beach House vibe. But it’s the opposite. We’re like a new-wave band live. We are out there to throw a party. We want it to be this fun spectacle.”
Rose has all the more reason to celebrate and party this year, as she’s finally touring behind her long-awaited sixth album, “Love as Projection” — her first record of original material since 2017.
The extended wait was not intentional. The album was essentially finished more than two years ago, but the usual hang-ups that have plagued the music industry — the pandemic, huge backlogs in vinyl pressing plants — repeatedly pushed back the release date.
“It’s definitely a little strange to be playing these songs now since they have been completed for so long,” Rose said. “But it’s also exciting. We have these opportunities to recreate them live. To approach them from new perspectives.”
It’s a shame that Rose had to sit on “Love as Projection” for so long, because the album is yet another reflection of her ability to craft gorgeous, atmospheric pop songs. Recalling some of the most beloved artists of the ’80s — The Cocteau Twins, the Cure — “Love as Projection” is familiar yet also novel, with Rose mixing in just enough contemporary elements (offbeat synths, ambient sonic manipulations) to make the album seem utterly timeless.
The record starts off with its most immediate, pressing number in “Sixteen Ways,” a propulsive and booming track that would be perfect for a late-night drive outside The City. Songs such as “Anything” and “Sleeping Night and Day” have that same mix of urgency and ghostly indifference, half grounded and half skybound.
While the album was recorded during a tumultuous time in the country, “Love as Projection” mostly focuses inward (although one song, “Molotov in Stereo,” is perhaps Rose’s most political song to date). Rose said she’s most comfortable crafting songs that are opaque and more interpretative.
“Even if a song is very personal for me, I never just put it all out there,” said Rose. “Like, I’m not Neil Young. I’m not going to write a song about recycling. I want my songs to be a little more obscure, a little more mysterious.”
That kind of cloaked approach fits in with the dreampop model, although Rose has not always been steeped in that winsome genre of music. She started her career as a drummer, playing in some of the most influential indie rock bands of the Aughts, including Vivian Girls and Dum Dum Girls — groups that trafficked in more lo-fi, post-punk offerings. It wasn’t until her solo career began in earnest in 2010 that Rose started embracing dreampop and slowcore.
“I mean, my music tastes are always evolving, but a lot of that change had to do with just becoming a better musician,” said Rose. “That kind of lo-fi stuff was basically the scope of what I could do in the beginning. I’m always trying to learn and improve, and I think over the years, that has allowed me to make more polished music.”
When Rose plays at the Chapel, it will be a homecoming of sorts. She lived in San Francisco in the 2000s, and she said she has fond and formative memories of The City. She said she’s looking forward to bringing her new(ish) batch of songs to her former hometown.
It should make for a nice reunion, although here’s a fair warning for attendees planning on a laidback night of woozy, somnambulant tunes: Frankie Rose shows are parties. Come prepared to dance.
If You Go
Frankie Rose with SRSQ, Houses of Heaven, DJ Omar Perez
Where: The Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.
When: 8:30 p.m., Thursday, May 25
Tickets: $20 — $25
Contact: (415) 551-5157, thechapelsf.com