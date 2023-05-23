Frankie Rose Photo Credit Esme Rogers Smith (1).jpg

Dreampop artist Frankie Rose will perform at The Chapel this week.

 Esme Rogers Smith

For more than a decade as a solo artist, Frankie Rose has perfected the art of the dreampop album. With hushed vocals, billowing waves of electronica, languorous basslines and the occasional punctuating guitar line, each Frankie Rose endeavor feels like a misty, meandering journey through a cloud-laden sky.

But when it comes to her live performances, Rose isn’t interested in directly recreating her slumbering, ethereal numbers for the audience. She has another goal entirely.

