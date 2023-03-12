The Heart of San Francisco at Your Doorstep: A Q&A with Mid Market Resident and District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey

Living on Market Street means being at the heart of it all, with easy access to public transit, world-class restaurants and performances, retail stores, markets, coffee shops, and more. For District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, it also means that his “commute” is just a quick walk every morning.
He talks more about what it’s like to be a resident on Market Street, and shares some tips from a local on where to eat, drink, and shop in his neighborhood.
As a Mid Market resident are you enjoying the convenience of downtown living?
As someone who works at City Hall, just a few blocks from where I live, Mid-Market is a neighborhood that’s not only convenient to my own workplace but convenient to almost anywhere in the Bay Area, given its unmatched proximity to transit. It’s a place where people like me can choose to live without a car, easily access my neighborhood and others with bike share and a well-protected bike network, and truly enjoy the benefits of the urbanist experience. Mid-Market is an amazing place to live, and I’m proud to represent it at City Hall.
What does your typical day on Market Street look like?
My favorite way to start my day is with a run along the Embarcadero to watch the sunrise, but I come back for coffee or breakfast meetings at The Market or the new Whole Foods at Market and 8th Street before heading into City Hall.
As you mentioned, you don't own a car. How do you get around the city?
Walking, bike share, Muni and BART account for the large majority of my trips in and out of the Mid-Market neighborhood, but I know I’m blessed to live as close to work as I do and to represent a district that’s so well served by protected bike lanes.
Being close-to-it-all is especially important when carrying grocery bags! What’s your go-to local market?
Another great benefit to being centrally-located is easy access to delicious food. Where are a few Mid Market places you like to visit for a quick bite?
One of the things I love about The Market is that it’s close to home and work, and has so many delicious options! I love Manila Bowl and the Poké Bar, and their pre-made hot sandwiches have been a delicious fast option on busy days. I’m a Cadillac Bar & Grill fan, too, as well as Gai Chicken.
There are some recent and upcoming openings along Market Street as well! Tell us what we have to look forward to?
I’m excited to see the opening of IKEA’s Livat concept store, which I believe will be a great addition to our neighborhood and, I hope, a groundbreaking model that could help redefine the retail experience to include workplace and placemaking options.
And since it is March, we have to know: do you wear green on St. Patrick’s Day? Did you attend the St Patrick's Day Parade on Market Street?
I’m an Irish Catholic who came to San Francisco from Boston, so I suppose St. Patrick’s Day is one of my community’s high holy days. I’m also a parishioner at St. Patrick’s Church, which hosts a mass that brings together the Irish and Filipino communities. I was excited to be in the parade, and I’m proud that it kicked off from District 6.