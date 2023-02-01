Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, ride on top of a tour bus during the Golden State Warriors and the City of Oakland parade honoring the 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif. Thursday, June 15, 2017.
Despite publicly opposing the construction of a housing development adjacent to their home, a famous Warriors family will have new neighbors.
The wealthy enclave of Atherton in the Peninsula almost became another Santa Monica on Tuesday when the city council met at the eleventh hour to ratify plans for new housing, or face a $100,000 state fine every month and the mercy of developers.
The state asked Atherton to build 348 new homes, which has ruffled the feathers of almost everyone in town — including Steph and Ayesha Curry — because adding high-density housing would drastically change the "character" of the community, according to consituents.
California's state housing element is a requirement for towns large and small to build a certain number of new homes every eight years to accommodate growth. The deadline to submit an element for 2023-2031 was midnight on Jan 31.
When places do not meet the deadline, the state puts the squeeze on them by imposing fines of up to $100,000 per month and opens the municipality to a "builder's remedy", which requires the town to approve any new development that has at least 20% low-income housing or is 100% moderate income.
Atherton has to build 348 new homes by 2031, up from 93 in the previous housing element. In the past, the town says it was able to meet the need by encouraging development of accessory dwelling units, building more single family homes and offering plans to build at private schools.
Black Californians fought hard to push politicians to consider reparations for slavery
It has put forward similar plans for the upcoming element: more ADU's, about 280 by the end of eight years; "workforce" multifamily housing at schools and police stations for teachers and cops; building on state property; lot splits, producing 80 units; and a few overlays that would rezone three properties to be higher density, producing 40 units.
After two years of discourse, the city council's decision came down to the wire — they voted in favor of the relatively high-density housing development next to the Curry's home late Tuesday night.
During discussion Tuesday evening, none of the five city councilmembers nor hardly any members of the public who chose to speak were very keen on approving new development. Reactions to the new proposals ranged from lukewarm and compromising to icy and obstinate. Several speakers became emotional while addressing the council at the podium.
Rick DeGolia, former mayor and current councilmember, emphatically denied that any high density housing needed to be built at all, citing that the town would be able to accomplish the housing goals with just accessory dwelling units, or ADU's.
"The concept of upzoning 17 properties along El Camino Blvd is absolutely unnecessary and completely against the climate of Atherton," he said. "We can meet the numbers, we don't need to upzone in Atherton and stigmatize the residents."
Jeremy Levine, a representative from the Housing Leadership Council, which has assisted the city of Atherton in writing a housing element plan, disagreed with DeGolia. Compared to multifamily housing, ADU's are often inadequate when it comes to the needs of those who are disabled, can't drive or have large families, he said.
"You can say you don't want density, but it is possible in Atherton. It's a policy choice to allow it and incentivize it."
One proposed development at 23 Oakwood Blvd was particularly contentious. The owner of the 1.5 acre lot proposed upzoning the property to include up to 16 townhomes, to the dismay of neighbors: Steph and Ayesha Curry of Golden State Warriors fame.
The couple issued a letter to the town council on Jan 18, imploring them to reconsider the location of the development, citing privacy concerns.
"We kindly ask that the town adopts the new housing element without the inclusion of 23 Oakwood," the Currys wrote. "Should that not be sufficient for the state, we ask that the town commits to investing in considerably taller fencing and landscaping to block sight lines onto our family's property."
They weren't the only ones. Constituents crowded the chamber wearing green homemade shirts reading "Like a good neighbor, 23 Oakwood is there" — as in, a singular neighbor. The town ultimately chose to upzone the property.
