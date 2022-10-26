world_cup_web2

Fans watch the World Cup game between the U.S. and Belgium on July 1, 2014. The City will host watch parties for the 2022 men's World Cup in a number of locations next month. (Jessica Christian/Special to The S.F. Examiner)

 Jessica Christian/Special to The S.F. Examiner

A handful of San Francisco landmarks will host free watch parties during the men's World Cup beginning next month.

The City's recreation and park department is teaming up with Street Soccer USA, a nonprofit that aims to combat poverty through grassroots soccer programs, to host a World Cup village throughout San Francisco in November and December.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.