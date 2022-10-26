Fans watch the World Cup game between the U.S. and Belgium on July 1, 2014. The City will host watch parties for the 2022 men's World Cup in a number of locations next month. (Jessica Christian/Special to The S.F. Examiner)
A handful of San Francisco landmarks will host free watch parties during the men's World Cup beginning next month.
The City's recreation and park department is teaming up with Street Soccer USA, a nonprofit that aims to combat poverty through grassroots soccer programs, to host a World Cup village throughout San Francisco in November and December.
There will be public screenings of all of the U.S. Men's National Team matches from the tournament in Qatar, as well as the semifinals and final, at Civic Center Plaza, Union Square Plaza, JFK Promenade in Golden Gate Park and the Crossing at East Cut.
Organizers on Tuesday said the latter location is the site of an opening celebration at 8 a.m. on Nov. 21 — the day of the Americans' first game — as well as the village's main hub, with daily happy hours, food trucks, live music and broadcasts of match highlights and games that aired earlier in the day.
"This year's World Cup is an opportunity to bring the community together to share in our common love of soccer but also our love for San Francisco," Street Soccer USA co-founder Rob Cann said in a release, adding that the group is "very proud to help lead" an effort alongside The City to "welcome people back downtown" for the World Cup.
The Examiner's best picks from every neighborhood in San Francisco
The U.S. will play in a men's World Cup for the first time since 2014, after failing to qualify in the previous cycle. Wales, England and Iran round out their group.
Fans can watch the Americans open the tournament against the Welsh at 11 a.m. on Nov. 21 at the Crossing, while Union Square Plaza will host the U.S.-England match at 11 a.m. on Black Friday. The Dec. 18 final will be screened in Golden Gate Park at 7 a.m.
Organizers didn't say where watch parties will be held for the American's group stage finale against Iran on Tuesday, Nov. 29, nor did they announce screening locations for the round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals. A Street Soccer USA spokesperson didn't respond to The Examiner's request for comment prior to publication on Wednesday.
You can find the current schedule of watch parties here.
This year's tournament, held in the middle of most domestic leagues' seasons rather than its traditional summer timeframe because of Qatar's scorching temperatures, is not without controversy.
Amnesty International said in a report last week that the deaths of thousands of workers building stadiums and the infrastructure necessary to host the World Cup haven't yet been investigated, while scores of others have had their wages withheld, delayed or are working in conditions that amount to forced labor. Human Rights Watch said on Monday that Qatar's security forces continue to arbitrarily arrest and mistreat LGBTQ people, including mandating conversion therapy for transgender people.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.