Fans watch the World Cup game between the U.S. and Belgium on July 1, 2014. The City will host watch parties for the 2022 men's World Cup in a number of locations next month. (Jessica Christian/Special to The S.F. Examiner)

A handful of San Francisco landmarks will host free watch parties during the men's World Cup.

The City's recreation and park department is teaming up with Street Soccer USA, a nonprofit that aims to combat poverty through grassroots soccer programs, to host a World Cup village throughout San Francisco in November and December.

