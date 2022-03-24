Without Curry, Poole and other young Warriors step up

Warriors guard Jordan Poole, pictured here making a three against the Wizards, is averaging 24.5 points for the month of March. It’s a crucial time for Golden State following Stephen Curry’s injury. (Chris Victorio/Special to The Examiner)

By John Krolik

Special to The Examiner

Some thoughts after a week of Steph-less Warriors basketball:

• Boy, it’s good to see Gary Payton II back on the court after being out with an injury since March 3. His timing is impeccable, considering the Warriors have a bit of a hole at the point guard spot right now. He hit the ground running, too: After playing just six minutes in his first game back, he went for 11 points on 5-6 shooting in just 27 minutes against the Heat.

• Results have been a little more mixed for Moses Moody. After starting off March with a four-game stretch where he went 28 of 40 from the field, he’s gone 3-13 over his last six games. He’s definitely going through a trial by fire with Curry out, and he is just 19 years old, but you hope throwing him into the deep end this early won’t shake his confidence long-term.

• The Warriors have to be thanking all they hold holy for Jordan Poole. After going for 30 points on 18 shots and nine assists against the Heat, he’s averaging 24.5 points per game for the month of March with mind-boggling shooting splits of 53.8%/48.6%/88.9%. This just isn’t supposed to happen for a player who was drafted with the 28th pick back in 2019. The lessons here? Never take a late draft pick for granted; never give up on a young player too early; and some players will embrace the deep end when they get thrown in.

• Speaking of late first-round draft picks, one of the few downsides to following a team having an excellent season is that there’s really no way to know which direction they’re going to go in with their draft pick. It could be a project pick from a college team; it could be a college graduate who can theoretically compete right away; it could be a young G League project like Jonathan Kuminga was; or it could be someone from overseas. There’s really no way to know, but there’s no reason for Warriors fans to be breaking down the games of projected top picks like Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren or Duke’s Paolo Banchero during the NCAA Tournament — just sit back and enjoy the wildest tournament in American sports.

• When it comes to Holmgren, who stands at a true 7’1” and weighs 190 pounds, I’d give anything to follow him around this summer and see what the team that drafts him does to get him to gain effective weight. I’m genuinely curious how that works. You don’t want him just getting fat or losing his coordination, so it’s gotta be a little harder than it sounds to make a guy gain weight. Still, it would be fun to see a professional organization trying to pump as many calories as possible into a young man who clearly has the metabolism of an industrial vacuum. Also, if you somehow combine the body types of Holmgren and Zion Williamson, who looks like a 6’8” fire hydrant and can throw down highlight-reel dunks but has trouble keeping weight off, do you have the ideal NBA body?

• After some nice games featuring highlight-reel plays in the G League, James Wiseman has suffered yet another “setback.” When you think of how good the Warriors’ young players have been without the team having given up any of its big veterans or getting anything out of the former No. 2 overall pick, it’s kind of incredible.

• I’ll go ahead and say it: Put Klay Thompson on the bench and keep Poole in the starting lineup — at least until Curry comes back. Poole is hot enough to melt steel, Thompson doesn’t have his bounce back and won’t be getting it back all that soon and the Warriors have to stick with what’s working for them as they go into the stretch run and the playoffs.

John Krolik is a freelance contributor to The Examiner.