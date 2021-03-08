With happy fans in the stands, Oakland A’s dominate Cleveland Indians in Spring Training game

Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, Arizona, is the spring training facility for the Oakland Athletics. (Shutterstock)

By Nick Zeller-Singh

It was a perfect day for the Oakland Athletics, and more importantly, their fans. The Oakland faithful arrived at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, Arizona with low 80s weather and slight breezes on their backs. While they enjoyed the beautiful weather, they watched a powerful offensive performance against Cleveland Indians.

While thousands of green and yellow-clad fans gathered watching, a hot dog in one hand and a drink in the other, the Athletics looked to rip the cover off the ball. Leadoff hitter Mark Canha had fans cheering early, as he fired the ball to left field for a single. A few pitches later, fans rose to their feet when Matt Olson golf swung a pitch to the right-field lawn.

While the children in right field chased down Olson’s two-run home run, Matt Chapman sent a gift to the children in left field. Chapman’s swing blasted the ball nearly into the parking lot, running the score up to 3-0.

Heading into the third inning, the fans began chirping the umpire.

“Let’s be consistent blue,” a woman yelled after the Indians’ Bradley Zimmer walked to first base.

The Indians’ fans, in turn, took their shots at the umpire in the bottom of the third inning. The visiting hecklers began to support the umpire, calling “Strike!” and “Ball!” before the umpire made a decision.

However, the heckling did not stop the A’s bats. After Olson and Chapman landed on second and third base, center fielder Ramon Laureano added a three-run home run, boosting the A’s lead to six.

The famous “Let’s Go Oakland!” chants sounded across Hohokam. However, the crowd was silenced when the Indians ended the inning.

After that, Indians’ hecklers ramped up their efforts to distract the A’s batters.

“Yeah we see your bat,” an Indians fan yelled at Olson. “Wow look at that swing.” But despite their efforts, the Indians players could not support them. Indians’ pitcher Blake Parker walked Laureano with the bases loaded, and Vimael Machin scored.

Although the Indians fell down 7-0, the fans continued to root for their squad. In the fifth inning, Zimmer picked up the Indians’ first hit of the game. Seconds later, an Indians fan showed his sarcastic excitement.

“Yeah, we’re finally on the board.” an Indians’ fan exclaimed. “Woo!”

In the sixth inning, the Indians answered their fans’ prayers. Catcher Austin Hedges took a pitch to deep left field, changing the score to 7-1 A’s. After a handful of at-bats from Amed Rosario, Ben Gamel, Yu Chang, and Bobby Bradley, the Indians tightened the lead to 7-4.

However, Oakland did not finish their offensive performance. The fans rose to their feet in awe when designated hitter Logan Davison hit a two-run home run in center field. Despite having only a couple of thousand fans, the atmosphere was nearly that of a packed house after the home run.

Jumping into the final half-inning, fans rose one last time.

“Take me out to the ball game,” fans sang along to the seventh-inning stretch. After rising to their feet, the A’s dropped all three at-bats.

The Oakland A’s captured the 9-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians. Despite the game ending, fans had a few last words to their teams.

“Let’s Go Oakland!” Oakland fans yelled on the way to the parking lot.

The Athletics look to add another win in the column on March 8th against the Kansas City Royals.

