With fans back in the stands at Chase Arena, the Warriors deliver

Fans attend the Denver Nuggets verus Golden State Warriors for the 1st time since March 10, 2020 at Chase Center on April 23, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photography by Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner). Fans attend the Denver Nuggets verus Golden State Warriors for the 1st time since March 10, 2020 at Chase Center on April 23, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photography by Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner). Attending Warriors fans get their vaccination confirmation with security before entering Chase Center before the Golden State Warriors take on the Denver Nuggets at home on April 23, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photography by Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner). The Bay Blue Notes band give the fans some entertainment awaiting to enter Chase Center on April 23, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photography by Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner). Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks to the bench during a time out in the 1st quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on April 23, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photography by Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner). Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (30) and Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr walk back to the bench out a time-out in the 2nd quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on April 23, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photography by Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner). Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) gets defensive pressure from Denver Nuggets guard Shaqueille Harrison (3) in the 2nd quarter at Chase Center on April 23, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photography by Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner). Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) sits on the bench during a time-out during the 2nd quarter at Chase Center on April 23, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photography by Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner). Golden State Warriors forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) is guarded by Denver Nuggets guard PJ Dozier (35) in the 2nd quarter at Chase Center on April 23, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photography by Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner). Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) makes a layup against the Denver Nuggets defense in the 3rd quarter at Chase Center on April 23, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photography by Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner). Golden State Warriors forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) dunks past the Denver Nuggets defense in the 3rd quarter at Chase Center on April 23, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photography by Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner). Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (30) is held back teammates during a disagreement with a NBA official during the 3rd quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on April 23, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photography by Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner). Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) hangs onto the rim on a dunk past the Denver Nuggets defense in the 3rd quarter at Chase Center on April 23, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photography by Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner).

A small but enthusiastic crowd was admitted to Chase Arena Friday night for the first time in more than a year to watch the Golden State Warriors defeat the Denver Nuggets.

Opening at 35 percent capacity, or around 6,000 people, the arena admitted fans who were either fully vaccinated or had tested negative for COVID-19 shortly before the game. The Warriors went so far as to mail out home testing kits to advance ticket buyers and conducted rapid tests at admission for others.

Fans were also encouraged to order food and drinks with an app, and prohibited from consuming them in the stands, where masks were required.

The team responded to the show of support with a strong performance, defeating the Nuggets 118-97.

