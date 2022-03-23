With Curry out, here’s who needs to step up for the Warriors

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, seen in a March 8 game against the Los Angeles Clippers, needs to rediscover the form that made him an All-Star soon in order to make up the loss of Stephen Curry. (Chris Victorio/Special to The Examiner)

By John Krolik

Special to The Examiner

With Steph Curry sidelined, here are some players on the Warriors roster that need to step up and pick up the slack.

Andrew Wiggins needs to find the form that made him an All-Star starter sooner rather than later. For the month of March, as of Tuesday afternoon’s statistics, Wiggins is scoring just 14.4 points per game on 40.4% shooting from the field, 30.6% from beyond the arc and an abysmal 50% from the free-throw line. Wiggins was benefiting the Warriors by evolving out of the volume scorer he was in Minnesota and relying more on his teammates to get him open looks. Now he might need to go back to his old bag of tricks and find a way to be the player who consistently averaged right around 20 points a night during his Timberwolves days.

It’s a pleasure to see Draymond Green back in the lineup and controlling the offense by setting his teammates up with pinpoint passes. However, the time has come where Green needs to call his own number more often. Draymond has shot the ball 21 times in 2022 (as of Wednesday afternoon). The entire calendar year. He’s only played six games in 2022, to be fair. However, that’s simply too passive. Draymond needs to start putting pressure on defenses with his scoring. He’s shooting a career-high 52.6% from the field this season, so what he’s doing when he does decide to go to the hoop is working. He just needs to do more of it.

Klay Thompson’s attempt to get more of his baskets from the mid-range is finally starting to pay dividends. He’s made pull-ups and turnarounds from right around the free-throw area a significant part of his game, as he can’t really get to the rim or fly around screens on the perimeter the way he could before his injuries. After a rocky start, those shots are finally starting to fall. The Warriors are going to need those shots to keep going up and going in down the stretch.

Jordan Poole has been having a breakout season as an archetypal “microwave scorer.” Whether he’s in the starting lineup or on the bench, Poole can flat-out score. He can knock down threes in rapid succession. He’s more comfortable going to the rim off the dribble than any Warrior outside of Curry. He’s automatic from the free-throw line. Now it may be time for his game to take its next evolutionary leap. With Curry out and Green (hopefully) being more of a scorer, Poole will need to start getting his teammates involved more. Players don’t develop court vision and the ability to make advanced reads against NBA defenses overnight, but Poole is the de facto point guard in Steph’s absence. That means he’s going to need to get more comfortable sharing the ball.

Jonathan Kuminga has been phenomenal throughout his rookie campaign. Now might be the time for him to shore up the biggest holes in his game — his rebounding and rim protection. Kuminga is averaging a season-high 4.8 rebounds per game in March, but a player that big and that physical with that kind of jumping ability should be an absolute terror on the glass. Kuminga has also been a non-factor as a rim protector, and is averaging just 0.3 blocks per game on the season. Kuminga can already get to the rim and finish with the best of them. Now the Warriors need him to stop his opponents from doing the same thing.

John Krolik is a freelance contributor to The Examiner.