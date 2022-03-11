Who’s going to catch for the Giants? Farhan Zaidi shares his thoughts

Giants catcher Joey Bart, pictured in a 2020 game, will be battling to win the starting job during this year’s truncated spring training. (Chris Victorio/Special to The Examiner)

By Chris Haft

Special to The Examiner

The Giants’ No. 1 catcher’s job isn’t necessarily Joey Bart’s to lose as the ballclub begins its truncated spring training. But it could be his to win if he can perform capably during the rushed run-up toward Opening Day.

Buster Posey’s sudden retirement after last season has focused attention squarely on Bart, who San Francisco drafted second overall in 2018. The Giants knew that they’d face a challenge when the time came to replace the peerless Posey. They wagered their highest draft pick since Will Clark in 1985 that Bart could handle the task.

The Giants are still waiting for Bart’s inner Posey to emerge. At least Farhan Zaidi, the club’s president in charge of baseball operations, has been impressed enough by Bart to indicate that there’s more reason to be encouraged by the 25-year-old than discouraged.

Bart continues to be the master of his own fate, Zaidi said Friday in a teleconference with Giants beat reporters. Zaidi did not commit to either Bart or Curt Casali, last year’s backup behind the plate, as the favorite to replace Posey.

Zaidi described the current status of the catcher’s spot as being “some kind of timeshare” between Bart and Casali, adding that the Giants would make adjustments to that kind of timeshare “depending on how Joey comes along. We see an everyday catcher-kind of upside with Joey.”

Bart has shown flashes of that upside offensively, amassing 39 home runs while batting .287 in all or part of three minor league seasons.

During a brief stint with the Giants in 2020, Bart weathered public criticism from veteran right-hander Johnny Cueto for lacking thorough understanding of defensive subtleties. But Zaidi credited Bart’s defensive development: “I think we saw continued evolution from him last year.”

Zaidi cited the Giants’considerable trust in Casali, owing to the club’s 42-13 record in his starts.

In other matters, Zaidi said that he continues to “cast a wide net” in his search for an impact bat and starting pitching depth. Though the Giants lost Posey to retirement and could lose Kris Bryant to free agency, Zaidi emphasized that San Francisco isn’t limiting its pursuit only to right-handed batters, calling the existing complement of righty swingers (including Evan Longoria, Darin Ruf, Austin Slater and Wilmer Flores) “underrated.” Both searches could be limited to free agency, since the work stoppage prevented the trade market from developing due to the enforced shutdown of trade negotiations.

Chris Haft is a longtime Bay Area baseball writer who covers the Giants for The Examiner.