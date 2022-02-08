Who are the Warriors top competitors for the NBA crown?

The Warriors have been a hot streak. Looking ahead to the playoffs, the Chicago Bulls may be one of the teams they meet in the NBA Finals. The Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is pictured playing against Chicago earlier this season. (Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner)

By John Krolik

Special to The Examiner

Well, the Warriors are officially back on track. They have the second-best record in the league, and they’re closing in on Phoenix for the top spot in the NBA. Draymond Green’s injury remains a concern, but he’s expected back in three to four weeks. Other players have stepped up in his absence. Steph Curry appears to have his shot back. Klay Thompson is looking more and more like his old self every day.

That said, it seems like as good a time as any to look ahead to the playoffs. Here are the teams the Warriors should be paying extra-close attention to as the season winds down:

The legitimate title contenders

As mentioned above, the Suns hold the league’s best record, and have been fantastic of late. Chris Paul is doing an excellent job leading the team and is still one of the league’s best point guards in his 18th season. Devin Booker has turned himself into a star. They have a seemingly endless array of long-limbed players who can knock down open threes. DeAndre Ayton is a true seven-footer with athleticism and touch – the kind of player who can give the Warriors’ undersized front line serious problems. They also have the third-best offense in the league, and are second only to the Warriors in defensive efficiency. The chances of a Warriors-Suns Western Conference Finals certainly seem high at this point.

The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks are looking strong, as well. Giannis Antetokounmpo is still an all-around force. Khris Middleton is a perfect running mate for him on defense. And Jrue Holiday provides just the right mix of playmaking, scoring and on-ball defense. The only real concern for them is that their starting center, Brook Lopez, underwent back surgery in December. It seems highly unlikely he’ll return this season. Bobby Portis has done a good job in Lopez’s place, providing toughness and a nice three-point stroke, but he isn’t the defensive anchor the seven-foot Lopez was.

Finally, there are the Chicago Bulls, who are getting amazing seasons out of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, who at points in their careers had all been considered one-dimensional scorers. Chicago is currently missing starting point guard Lonzo Ball, who now features a dangerous jump shot, and starting shooting guard Alex Caruso, due to injuries. When those two are healthy and on the court together, they absolutely suffocate opposing backcourts. They are the backbone of Chicago’s defense.

Don’t count them out

It’s tempting to write off the Lakers, who are currently sitting in the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference and have generally had a miserable time of things this season. The Lakers took a huge gamble by trading multiple role players who can defend and make outside shots for Russell Westbrook, a mediocre defender who happens to be one of the worst volume jump shooters in the league. It’s backfired so far.

Westbrook appears to have lost a bit of his legendary athleticism, the team is hurting for depth and LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both lost time due to injury. More importantly, there just doesn’t seem to be any chemistry between Russ, James and Davis, as the latter two have typically thrived with shooters instead of high-usage/low-efficiency playmakers around them.

Still, Russ has been known to go on hot streaks, and James and Davis have shown they can take over a game (or a series) at any given moment. Even as the Lakers continue to struggle to stay at .500, it feels wrong to write off LeBron James and his 10 Finals appearances before everything’s said and done.

The Brooklyn Nets are another “superteam” having an unexpectedly rough go of things. They’re currently occupy the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference. Kevin Durant has been on the bench with a sprained MCL. Kyrie Irving has only played in 12 games this season because of his refusal to get vaccinated. Joe Harris, one of the best shooters in the NBA and the highest-paid Net outside of their “big three,” has been limited to 14 games because of injury. With those three players in and out of the lineup, the Nets are essentially James Harden and an island of misfit toys. That hasn’t looked like a winning formula. Still, Durant and Irving can definitely both take over a series, as can Harden. Kyrie might even decide to get vaccinated before the playoffs start.

Finally, there are the Philadelphia 76ers, who are sitting at No. 5 in the Eastern Conference, despite Ben Simmons having sat out the entire season. If Philadelphia can find a team to trade for him (which is looking increasingly unlikely), or Simmons decides to end his holdout and return to the club, they have enough talent to win the whole thing. Joel Embiid is playing at an MVP level. There aren’t a lot of teams these days with an answer for a dominant center.

I wouldn’t be covering all my bases if I didn’t mention the Grizzlies, who are 37-18 behind Ja Morant’s superstar-making season, or the Jazz, who have been struggling lately but still have the No. 1 ranked offense in the NBA with Rudy Gobert anchoring their defense.

John Krolik is a freelance contributor to The Examiner.