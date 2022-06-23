The hottest question in the immediate aftermath of a championship is the one about the future. You hear stories about Golden State owner Joe Lacob’s inability to linger over any of his Warriors’ four recent NBA titles for longer than a few hours. But that's true of every top executive in every successful sports franchise in history.
They fidget. They plan. They suffer. They resume the long view. That’s how they build things.
And because the question was the Ws and the future, the fixation on Andrew Wiggins was purely predictable. It took all of about two seconds. Wiggins, after all, had taken the sort of star turn in the NBA Finals that finally justified him getting selected first overall way in 2014. He locked down Boston’s Jayson Tatum, as he had Dallas’ Luka Dončić before that. He rebounded consistently, spaced the floor on offense. He went for 17 and 16 in Finals Game 4, went for 26 and 13 in Game 5.
Pretty great stuff. Stuff you could dream on.
So anyway, pay Jordan Poole.
I know: Strictly speaking, this doesn’t have to be an either/or situation. Poole is on a rookie contract with one year remaining; the Warriors’ window to exclusively work out an extension with him will close at the beginning of the coming season, a few months from now. Wiggins is entering the final season of the $148 million rookie extension he worked out with Minnesota nearly five years ago, but talks with him may proceed throughout the year before he becomes a free agent.
Technically, then, the Warriors could work out Poole’s deal now, and wait on Wiggins — that is, they could do both. But speaking practically, somebody’s bound to start counting the money here pretty soon, and it’s far from clear that Lacob and GM Bob Myers will be able to pay everybody who wants to get paid.
There are free agents, including Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. There are existing core champions eligible for wildly expensive extensions: Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. The Warriors’ payroll already sits near $350 million when you add the luxury-tax hits they’re taking on top the salaries already in place. It could skyrocket well north of $400 million, and I mean well north. And that’s just to keep things the same.
It’s going to get hairy. You can’t just pay out forever, not even the Warriors, not even as champions. Wiggins, 27, is very likely to cost $36 million a year, for three or four years beyond next season, to agree to remain with Golden State.
In a word: Nope.
In two words: Jordan Poole.
It’s true Wiggins was a force in the NBA Finals. It is not stretching the margins to say the Warriors don’t win without him. But that’s not the same as saying the Warriors can’t win without him.
A future without Poole, though, feels like a different thing. It may be one of those differences that only Warriors fans and NBA close-watchers really get because they’re the ones who saw this entire season play out, not just the playoffs. In that larger context, it was Poole who time and again teased us with a vision of a future Ws powerhouse in which he’s a central cog.
It would be counterintuitive to say that about a guard in the NBA, except that it’s already been done at Golden State. The Warriors have built championship teams around a perimeter-based scorer — and sure, that person was Steph Curry, and there is no one else like Curry and there never will be, forever and ever amen. But having that dynamic presence at the guard position and feeding off that and building around it is something that Myers and Co. have done repeatedly.
They know how to construct from the outside in. They’re good at it. Steve Kerr knows how to coach to that dynamic. He’s good at it.
Poole is 23, coming off an absolutely ascendant season in which he posted his best numbers across the board. He is almost perfectly situated to succeed Curry, when (or maybe if) that time ever comes, and he can play with and learn from Curry in the meantime, and we can all watch. It works.
Curry at times plays ageless basketball; in reality, he’s 34. He begins a four-year, $215 million contract extension next season, perhaps the most easily justified payout in recent NBA history. But a plan of succession isn’t only realistic, it’s mandatory for a franchise that demands future consideration as a legacy winner. As incredible as Curry has been, it cannot be about him forever. It only seems that way.
By now, we’re a long way from the Wiggins contract conversation. That feels right, too. Wiggins did have a monster postseason, and it was one of those right-guy, right-situation moments that championship teams often enjoy. But I would never confuse Wiggins with the core of Curry, Thompson and Green, and his regular season — he shot 33.7% from three-point distance and 56.3% at the free-throw line after the All-Star break — bears that out.
If Lacob, Myers, Kerr and their strong staff have shown anything through these ring-bearing years, it’s that they can reconfigure a winner in a bunch of different ways. It doesn’t mean they can indiscriminately take on contracts and still make everything fit. It means they win by finding the real value. Poole, you’re up.