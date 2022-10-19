Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (30) scores on a finger tip lay-up past the Los Angeles Lakers defense in the 2nd quarter at Chase Center on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
The Golden State Warriors received their 2021-22 NBA championship rings and raised their first championship banner at Chase Center before dispatching the Los Angeles Lakers 123-109.
NBA Championship MVP Stephen Curry led the Warriors in scoring with 33 points, and he also dished out seven assists. Small forward Andrew Wiggins made 20 points in 29 minutes while Klay Thompson scored 18 points in 20 minutes on the floor.
Here's what Dub Nation and the rest of the NBA world at-large are saying about the Warriors starting their quest for back-to-back NBA titles on a winning note.
Jordan Poole and James Wiseman really going to be a nightmare duo to deal with for years and years to come 😂😂😂😂😂😂 FUTURE OF THE WARRIORS 🔵🟡🌉 pic.twitter.com/KexGPz8MqA
The Larry O’Brien Trophy is encircled by the Golden State Warriors 2021-2022 Championship Rings at center court before playing against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (30) and Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) look any their championship rings in awe before playing the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Golden State Warriors point guard and NBA Championship MVP Stephen Curry (30) speaks to the crowd before playing against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Golden State Warriors and NBA league MVP Stephen Curry (30) receives his championship ring from Warriors team president Joe Lacob before playing against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Former Golden State Warriors player and current Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (95) receives his 2021-2022 NBA Championship Ring at Chase Center on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (30) scores on a finger tip lay-up past the Los Angeles Lakers defense in the 2nd quarter at Chase Center on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Warriors' 2021-22 NBA Champions banner gets displayed
The Golden State Warriors displayes their 4th NBA Championship banner in 8 years before playing the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Chris Victorio / Special to The Examiner
Larry O'Brien Trophy
The Larry O’Brien Trophy is encircled by the Golden State Warriors 2021-2022 Championship Rings at center court before playing against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Chris Victorio / Special to The Examiner
Warriors' 2021-22 NBA Champions banner preps for its ascent
The Golden State Warriors raise their 4th NBA Championship banner in 8 years before playing the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Chris Victorio / Special to The Examiner
Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala in awe
Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (30) and Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) look any their championship rings in awe before playing the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Chris Victorio / Special to The Examiner
NBA Championship MVP Curry speaks
Golden State Warriors point guard and NBA Championship MVP Stephen Curry (30) speaks to the crowd before playing against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Chris Victorio / Special to The Examiner
Curry puts a ring on it
Golden State Warriors and NBA league MVP Stephen Curry (30) receives his championship ring from Warriors team president Joe Lacob before playing against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Chris Victorio / Special to The Examiner
Juan Toscano Anderson receives championship ring
Former Golden State Warriors player and current Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (95) receives his 2021-2022 NBA Championship Ring at Chase Center on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Chris Victorio / Special to The Examiner
Draymond Green lays it up and in
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) scores on a layup past the Los Angeles Lakers defense in the 2nd quarter at Chase Center on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Chris Victorio / Special to The Examiner
Warriors center James Wiseman dunks
Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) dunks past the Los Angeles Lakers defense in the 2nd quarter at Chase Center on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Chris Victorio / Special to The Examiner
Curry with the finger tip
Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (30) scores on a finger tip lay-up past the Los Angeles Lakers defense in the 2nd quarter at Chase Center on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Chris Victorio / Special to The Examiner
NBA commissioner Adam Silver lurks behind the Larry O'Brien Trophy