Curry with the finger tip

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (30) scores on a finger tip lay-up past the Los Angeles Lakers defense in the 2nd quarter at Chase Center on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California. 

 Chris Victorio / Special to The Examiner

The Golden State Warriors received their 2021-22 NBA championship rings and raised their first championship banner at Chase Center before dispatching the Los Angeles Lakers 123-109. 

NBA Championship MVP Stephen Curry led the Warriors in scoring with 33 points, and he also dished out seven assists. Small forward Andrew Wiggins made 20 points in 29 minutes while Klay Thompson scored 18 points in 20 minutes on the floor.  

Golden State Warriors Opening Night

1 of 14

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting