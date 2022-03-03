What the baseball lockout means to Giants players

By Mark Kreidler

Special to The Examiner

So anyway, the Giants will play baseball again. We don’t know when. For the worrying fan, though, rest assured that there’s a ton more value overall in playing games than in not playing them. April simply isn’t a financially critical month, especially from the owners’ perspective, and that explains a lot about the game’s ongoing lockout.

But that’s not the same as saying there is no price to be paid for this nonsense. For the Giants, the actual Giants, the ones on the field and in the dugout trying to conjure ways to win, this extended lockout could be critical. And the problem is the opposite of everything we’ve ever heard about spring training:

It’ll be too short.

It will be too short for Joey Bart, and that’s the first thing. Spring training is almost always too long, at least from the players’ perspective, but for Bart every day missed this year is an opportunity lost.

Consider the stakes: You’re the No. 2 pick in your draft class, bonus-babied and anointed to someday take over from a Hall of Fame-caliber catcher. “Someday” gets here sooner – and weirder – than anybody expects, with Buster Posey announcing his retirement at age 34 after a season that would make most MLB guys think about a three-year extension instead.

What you need, if you’re Bart, is as many days as possible to rehearse with a pitching staff that the Giants want you to know, inside and out. As many innings as possible. As many bullpens as possible. This is the monotonous but incredibly important team-building work of spring training.

The ongoing lockout, of course, means a truncated and rushed training camp at whatever point it finally occurs. So, in a year when Joey Bart could use every dragged-out session of a normal spring schedule, he won’t get it. That’s the way it goes – factoring in the pandemic, players of Bart’s vintage haven’t seen a lot of normal in their pro baseball careers so far – but this has real implications for the Giants.

Do they stick with the plan? After all, Bart had a nice 2021 in Triple-A, and he spent time on the Giants’ taxi squad. Do they power ahead with a Bart/Curt Casali combination, the only catchers on their 40-man roster? Or does the lack of prep time for Bart suggest that GM Farhan Zaidi look outside the organization for some veteran help, at least to start the season?

Too short.

It’s too short for Tommy La Stella. Zaidi signed La Stella to a three-year, $18.75 million contract before last season, but injuries limited the veteran infielder to 76 games and led to an October surgery to repair his left Achilles.

The rehab period for that sort of procedure is roughly four months, which puts us at…well, about now, actually. La Stella, 33 years old, would normally be working slowly back into form on the fields in Scottsdale, the Giants monitoring to see if they’re going to need backup infield help. Instead, they can’t communicate with La Stella, not even about his recovery.

I’m not kidding. Here’s how it has gone for players rehabbing injuries this off-season: They work with their own personal trainers or physical therapists, who cannot be affiliated with MLB teams. The trainers then contact the teams. The teams’ training staffs relay what sort of work they would like for the rehabbing players to do. The personal trainers relay the information back to the players. The players follow that protocol or they don’t, but either way the teams’ staffs aren’t allowed to be there to oversee things.

Ridiculous, no? But those are the terms of a labor lockout. So the Giants won’t know about Tommy La Stella until they do – and at that point, the clock will be spinning fast toward the beginning of an abbreviated season in which every game becomes just a bit more valuable.

The Giants could use another starting pitcher, and they almost certainly will look to the open market for that. But when? And what will the market look like? And how might Tyler Beede’s halting return from his 2020 Tommy John surgery factor in? Beede ended last season on the 60-day injured list with a lower back issue, and his Triple-A season was erratic before that. But the stuff is still there, and baseball people still believe in it.

Beede sure could use a full training camp. He sure isn’t going to get one.

We haven’t gotten to the bullpen questions, or to the notions of how the front office and manager Gabe Kapler will want to approach the advent of the designated hitter in the National League. There’s a great conversation to be had about how soon 22-year-old outfielder Heliot Ramos might be ready, with all of the implications for the roster that follow.

Zaidi is trying to reshape what last season was the oldest roster in the Majors, and to do it without altering a winning culture. That kind of work takes time, and it normally leaves room to account for great spring surprises, players who force their way into the picture or perhaps reveal that they’re closer to done than anyone suspected.

It happens every year about this time – just not this year. A spring training that even the players know will be too short? It certainly beats the odds.

Mark Kreidler is a freelance contributor to The Examiner. Read more of his columns at https://markkreidler.substack.com