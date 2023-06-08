PGA Championship Golf

San Francisco owns TPC Harding Park, pictured above as Tiger Woods hits a shot from a bunker from the 2020 PGA Championship. City officials say it's unclear what impact the PGA Tour's controversial merger with LIV Golf will have on the course. 

 AP Photo.Jeff Chiu

San Francisco officials are unsure how the PGA Tour's controversial merger with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf will impact The City-owned TPC Harding Park.

The PGA Tour shook the golf world Tuesday when it announced it was forming a new, for-profit entity with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) that will merge the commercial rights to the PGA and LIV Golf tours.

Ex // Top Stories

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

Tags