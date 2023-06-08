San Francisco officials are unsure how the PGA Tour's controversial merger with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf will impact The City-owned TPC Harding Park.
The PGA Tour shook the golf world Tuesday when it announced it was forming a new, for-profit entity with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) that will merge the commercial rights to the PGA and LIV Golf tours.
Those tours, at least for now, will still be separate competitions. The sovereign wealth fund backed LIV, and will be the sole investor of the merged company handling the PGA Tour's businesses.
The PGA-owned Tournament Players Club Network runs Harding Park, which hosted the 2020 PGA Championship. What Tuesday's merger means for that tournament coming back to The City, or Harding Park's relationship with the tour moving forward, is unclear.
Daniel Montes, a spokesperson with the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, told The Examiner in a statement that it is "too soon to fully understand the structure or ramifications of the PGA Tour/LIV merger."
"(But) we will monitor the merger and its ramifications for the sport and the diverse array of American cities that host professional golf events," Montes said.
Like the players who decamped from the tour for LIV over the past two years, PGA Tour officials faced criticism for aligning their business with the PIF. Much of the blowback centered on Saudi Arabia's human rights record.
Critics say that the country is using LIV to "sportswash" its reputation as one of the world's most repressive regimes, as well as its alleged role in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and the 2018 killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi at its consulate in Istanbul.
A group representing the families of the 9/11 attacks' victims said in a statement on Tuesday that they were "shocked and deeply offended" by the merger. Terry Strada, chair of 9/11 Families United, said the PGA Tour and its commissioner, Jay Monahan, are "taking billions of dollars to cleanse the Saudi reputation so that Americans and the world will forget how the Kingdom spent their billions of dollars before 9/11 to fund terrorism, spread their vitriolic hatred of Americans, and finance al Qaeda and the murder of our loved ones."
"PGA Tour leaders should be ashamed of their hypocrisy and greed," Strada added.
Steve Shih-Chia Chen, a professor of sport management at Morehead State University who co-authored a paper on sportswashing last year, told The Examiner that Saudi Arabia is far from the first country to use sport to promote itself, let alone with an autocratic one. As an Islamic state, Chen said the country has become an "easy target."
"It is not a super military power like Russia or China, so Western countries dare to attack it aggressively," Chen told The Examiner in an email. "However, the regime has too much financial control with its oil production."
Tuesday's announcement included an agreement for LIV Golf to drop an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, which unlike the MLB, is not exempt from the Sherman Antitrust Act, the first federal act that outlawed monopolistic business practices in 1890.
Federal regulators could still weigh in, but Chen said he believes the partnership will "significantly decrease PGA's monopoly power" and potentially even open the door for golfers to create their own players' union. Chen said allowing unionization could, in turn, "divert the attention" from Saudi Arabia's human rights record to PIF "leveling the competitive playing field for golfers."
"Does PIF care about these potential issues that may happen in America?" Chen said. "I doubt it. Do players really care about what each league really stands for? Maybe."
Asked whether they would have reservations about continuing to partner with TPC and the PGA Tour given its connection to Saudi Arabia, San Francisco recreation officials stayed mum.
Whether public and private courses operating in The City have misgivings about partnering with the newly reformed PGA Tour, their relationships and contracts with the tour are far older.
Harding Park's partnership with TPC and the PGA Tour predates Tuesday's announcement by nearly 13 years, while the Olympic Club — a private San Francisco course — was designated as the host course of the 2028 PGA Championship in 2017.
Asked about the ramifications of Tuesday's merger for the tournament and beyond, a club spokesperson declined to comment to The Examiner.