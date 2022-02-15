What can Warriors expect from James Wiseman?

Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) was recently cleared to participate in team 5-on-5 scrimmages for the first time since tearing his meniscus in April 2021. (Chris Victorio/Special to The Examiner)

By John Krolik

Special to The Examiner

Just before All-Star Weekend, the Warriors received some good news. James Wiseman, who has been on the shelf since last April with a knee injury, has returned to five-on-five scrimmaging. His return to the Warriors’ rotation seems imminent. Here are some of the potential pros and cons to Wiseman’s return:

First of all, there’s no doubt Wiseman is the most talented true big man the Warriors have had in the Steve Kerr era. The 2020 No. 2 overall pick stands seven feet tall and weighs 240 pounds. He also sports a 7’6” wingspan, has a standing reach of 9’6” and a max vertical over 12 feet.

Wiseman is more than just a body, however. He can score in the post, has an excellent handle for a big man and can run the floor extremely well. He can score in the post, and even step outside and knock down the occasional shot. Wiseman went 12-38 (31.6%) from beyond the arc last season, which is an extremely promising mark for a big man. Based on all that, adding him to the rotation or even the starting lineup would seem like a no-brainer, as the adequate but sometimes overmatched Kevon Looney doesn’t have anything resembling Wiseman’s tools.

Of course, things aren’t that simple. Despite all his talent, Wiseman still has some holes in his game, many of which are common among young big men. He’s not much of a passer and tends to be turnover-prone. Last season, Wiseman averaged 3.4 turnovers per 100 possessions, which is a disturbingly high number. While Wiseman is an eager shot-blocker, and clearly capable of getting high enough to swat any shot into the third row, he’s a bit too anxious to do so. That led to some serious foul troubles. Wiseman committed 5.2 fouls per 36 minutes, which makes it virtually impossible to give him legitimate starter’s minutes and could lead to the Warriors letting their opponents into the bonus much earlier than they’d like in quarters where they play Wiseman.

While Wiseman is capable of making shots from the post and from outside, his shot selection was a bit questionable in his rookie season. Wiseman shot 51.9% from the floor, which is below-average for a big man. He also shot 62.8% from the line. That’s not the type of catastrophic number that could lead to “hack-a-Wiseman” becoming a viable strategy for Warrior opponents, but is still well below average. Overall, his “True Shooting,” which takes free throws and the added value of three-pointers into account, was 55.2%, which was below the league average of 57.2%. That’s not what you want to see from a player whose hands are four inches away from the basket when he stands under it and reaches up.

The worst news about Wiseman is how poorly the Warriors played when he was on the floor. The Warriors were outscored by 10 points per 100 possessions with Wiseman on the floor, and were 14 points better per 100 possessions when he sat on the bench than they were when he played.

So there are some reasons for skepticism. Still, I think there are a lot of reasons to believe Wiseman can make a positive impact for the Warriors almost immediately after he comes back.

First of all, remember that Wiseman’s rookie season was essentially a trial by fire. Eligibility issues limited him to playing three games of college basketball, during which he played a grand total of 70 minutes. Going up against the best (and biggest) players in the world immediately after spending a full season not playing almost any competitive basketball is a tough ask for a teenager, so it’s no surprise Wiseman experienced such a steep learning curve. That curve should flatten out significantly now that he’s had some real NBA time under his belt, and things should “slow down” for him fairly soon.

Next, the Warriors are simply a better team than they were last year, which should help Wiseman out tremendously. Last season, the Warriors had the 20th-best offense in the league, which put more pressure on Wiseman to create his own shots. This year, they have the 10th-best offense in the league. Furthermore, they were right up at the top of the league before Steph’s slumps, Draymond’s injury and the hiccups associated with working Klay Thompson back into the lineup.

The Warriors also have the best defense in the league this season, which means Wiseman will be learning defense from the best, particularly Draymond Green, who is never hesitant to be vocal with a teammate.

They have the second-highest assist rate in the league, which means Wiseman should be living on a steady diet of lob passes, put-backs, the occasional wide-open jump shot and the other opportunities his size, speed, leaping ability and strength should create. When you look at the improvements Jonathan Kuminga, who has a similar package of strengths and weaknesses to Wiseman, has made this season, it’s hard not to be optimistic.

Based on all that, it’s very reasonable to assume that the version of Wiseman that takes the floor for the Warriors this season will be significantly better than the one we saw last year.

John Krolik is a freelance contributor to The Examiner.