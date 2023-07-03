After Mayor London Breed floated the possibility of replacing a downtown mall with a soccer stadium, the Bay Area's newest professional team is staying mum about whether it will call San Francisco home during its first season.
Asked whether Bay FC had spoken with San Francisco officials about playing in The City, CEO Brady Stewart said in an emailed statement that the club is "exploring every near-term and long-term option available" for a stadium.
"Bay FC is a team that represents the whole Bay Area and while we aren't able to share our 2024 home game location just yet, we look forward to sharing those details in the coming weeks," Stewart, whose hiring was announced on June 14, told The Examiner.
Next year, Bay FC will join NWSL, the longest-running women's professional soccer league in the U.S. as the league's 14th team. NWSL approved Bay FC's expansion bid in April.
Breed, when asked at last month's Bloomberg Technology Summit whether San Francisco was in a doom loop, said The City needed to creatively rethink its increasingly vacant downtown spaces.
"A Westfield mall could become, you know, something completely different than what it currently is. It could be a place where — we could even tear down the whole building and build a whole new soccer stadium," Breed speculated, referencing Westfield's abandonment of its downtown San Francisco mall.
The parcel on which the mall resides is just under 101,000 square feet, according to the Office of the Assessor-Recorder, making a soccer pitch a tight squeeze before factoring in the infrastructure needed to house a stadium.
Logistical challenges of replacing San Francisco's Westfield with Wembley aside, fans await the announcement of where Bay FC will play during its inaugural campaign ahead of the 2024 NWSL season kicking off next spring.
If the club's activities are any indication, just about anywhere in the Bay Area seems possible.
Ex // Top Stories
Officers provided aid to the wounded man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene
Joseph Tagoilelagi and Bryant Gray were taken into custody by San Francisco police on June 15 in Walnut Creek
Supervisors endorsed a policy Tuesday that would have San Francisco match the hiring bonuses offered to police officers by other Northern California cities
Co-founders Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne, Danielle Slaton and Aly Wagner — U.S. Women's National Team alumna who also starred at Santa Clara University, the South Bay's collegiate powerhouse — announced their efforts to bring a team to the Bay Area with pictures at San Jose's PayPal Park. Their announcement that the league accepted their expansion bid coincided with a photoshoot at Stevens Stadium in Santa Clara.
Bay FC has maintained a presence at San Jose Earthquakes games this season, while also appearing at a Juneteenth soccer tournament in San Mateo County last month. Osborne and Wagner also threw out the first pitch at an Oakland A's game last week.
Still, the club's biographical page features a picture of Chastain, Osborne, Slaton and Wagner in front of the Golden Gate Bridge. The "B" in its crest invokes one of the bridge's supports, and the red in its color scheme is reminiscent of the iconic San Francisco span.
Bay FC held a launch event in the Presidio two days after announcing its name, logo and color scheme, and the club also attended last month's San Francisco Pride Parade.
Its stated aims to represent all of the region give Bay FC a wide berth of potential stadiums, too.
San Francisco's Kezar Stadium, which seats up to 10,000 fans, was home to a professional soccer team as recently as 2017, when the NASL's San Francisco Deltas played at the venue, won the title and folded in the same year. San Francisco City FC, a majority fan-owned club that plays in the pre-professional USL League Two, currently calls Kezar home. The City's other team in that same league, the San Francisco Glens is building a 1,500-seat venue on Treasure Island.
PayPal Park, home to San Jose Earthquakes in MLS, is the largest soccer-specific venue in the Bay Area with an 18,000-seat capacity. The 'Quakes have played rivalry matches and friendlies at Stanford Stadium and Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.
The San Jose CyberRays and FC Gold Pride — Bay FC's predecessors in now-defunct women's soccer leagues — played at Spartan Stadium in San Jose, Stevens Stadium and Hayward's Pioneer Stadium on the CSU East Bay campus.
The Oakland Roots, a second-division men's team, currently calls the latter venue home while aiming to build a temporary stadium near the Oakland Coliseum.