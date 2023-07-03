Bay FC founders

Bay FC founders and U.S. Women's National Team legends Brandi Chastain, Aly Wagner, Leslie Osborne and Danielle Slaton, pictured from left to right at Santa Clara University's Stevens Stadium, all played collegiately in the South Bay. It's unclear if their NWSL club will play there professionally, or in San Francisco, or elsewhere in the Bay Area. 

 Courtesy: Allison+Partners Studio

After Mayor London Breed floated the possibility of replacing a downtown mall with a soccer stadium, the Bay Area's newest professional team is staying mum about whether it will call San Francisco home during its first season.

Asked whether Bay FC had spoken with San Francisco officials about playing in The City, CEO Brady Stewart said in an emailed statement that the club is "exploring every near-term and long-term option available" for a stadium.

Ex // Top Stories

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite