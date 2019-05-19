WCAL names all-league softball, baseball and lacrosse teams

Keshawn Ogans hits a ball during the Bruce-Mahoney baseball game at Oracle Park on March 16, 2019 at Oracle Park in San Francisco. (Ryan Gorcey / S.F. Examiner)

Keshawn Ogans and Jack Dyke will both play on Monday in the second round of the CCS playoffs

The West Catholic Athletic League has released it’s all-league teams for baseball, softball and boys’ lacrosse. The three City teams — St. Ignatius, Sacred Heart Cathedral and Archbishop Riordan — as well as City-adjacent Serra were all well-represented.

St. Ignatius, which won the WCAL lacrosse title with an 11-0 league campaign, and went on to a national No. 25 ranking, landed five on the All-WCAL first-team, more than any other school, along with a pair of second-teamers and a pair of honorable mention players.

Senior midfielders Topher Bligh and Sam Parkinson were named to the first team, along with sophomore defender Duke Reder, senior midfielder Mark Stephens and senior defender Carter McCullough. The Wildcats’ five first-teamers (out of 16 total) was the most among any team in the league.

Sacred Heart Cathedral, which had a rough campaign at 7-11-1 overall and 2-8-1 in league, got a pair of second-teamers.

On the softball diamond, the Wildcats and the Irish each had one player on the first team.

St. Ignatius was represented by senior shortstop Maicie Levitt. The Cornell commit led the Wildcats (8-13, 1-4) with a .439 batting average, playing in all 21 games. She led St. Ignatius in runs (24) and hits (29), was second with 16 RBIs, and had two doubles, two triples and two homers on the year.

Sacred Heart Cathedral (6-13, 0-5) saw pitcher/shortstop Vivien Hughston make the first team, though she was much more than just an arm for the Irish this season. In 19 games, Hughston led the team in batting (.422), hits (19), RBIs (22), doubles (13) and home runs (3), while scoring 17 runs — second on the team. She also stole four bases in four attempts. In the circle, Hughston appeared in 17 games, starting 11, throwing one complete game and saving two games.

SHC and SI each saw two players on the second team, including Wildcats junior catcher Kelly McGuigan (.368, 16 RBIs) and sophomore third baseman Leila Hennessy (.299, 12 RBIs, 7 doubles), and Irish senior catcher Isabella Fletchall-Silva (.333, 13 RBIs, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs)and senior third baseman Jordan Leavitt-McGee (.319, 9 RBIs, 2 doubles, 15 runs, .500 OBP, 6-for-6 in stolen bases).

Sacred Heart Cathedral and St. Ignatius baseball didn’t get any players on the All-WCAL first team, despite moving on to the second round of the playoffs this past week.

Serra (18-10, 10-4) did get senior outfielder Jeremy Villar on the team, after he hit .307 in his senior year with five doubles and a team-leading 17 runs. Riordan, despite a 6-21-1 season and an 0-14 mark in league play, also saw a first-team selection in senior outfielder Stephen Blecha. In 22 games, he hit .413 with a team-high 19 runs, 26 hits and 14 RBIs along with two doubles, two triples and two home runs, the latter tied for the team lead.

Notable San Francisco second-teamers included Northwestern-bound Jack Dyke of St. Ignatius and Cal-bound Keshawn Ogans of Sacred Heart Cathedral. Irish junior pitcher Conner LaChapelle also made the cut for the second team.

Dyke is hitting a team-best .388, and paces the team in RBIs (28) while tied for the team lead in doubles (7) and home runs (5). On the mound, Dyke is 6-4 with a 3.32 ERA in 12 games, striking out 45 and walking nine in 50 2/3 innings.

Ogans is hitting .355 (tops among regulars) with a team-high 30 runs and 33 hits, with 16 RBIs, a team-high 11 doubles and three triples, and two home runs — tied for the team lead. Ogans also has 15 stolen bases.

LaChapelle went 2-3 on the year, but posted a 2.13 ERA in nine appearances over a staff-high 42 2/3 pitches. He has struck out 32 and walked 13.

Central Coast Section Division II Playoffs: St. Ignatius will play this weekend’s rain-postponed playoff game in Gilroy on Monday at 4 p.m. against Christopher High School. The Wildcats (16-13) are an 11-seed under first-year head coach Brian Pollzzie, and the Cougars (19-8-1) are a No. 3 seed.

No. 12-seed Sacred Heart Cathedral (16-12) will continue its season on Monday at 4 p.m. at the University of San Francisco’s Benedetti Diamond against No. 13-seed Willow Glen (12-16).

San Francisco All-WCAL Honorees

All-WCAL Boys’ Lacrosse First Team:

St. Ignatius senior midfielder Sam Parkinson

St. Ignatius senior midfielder Topher Bligh

St. Ignatius sophomore defender Duke Reeder

St. Ignatius senior midfielder Mark Stephens

St. Ignatius senior defender Carter McCullough

Second team:

Sacred Heart Cathedral senior forward and midfielder Evan Dere

St. Ignatius junior attacker Wells Bligh

St. Ignatius senior LSM Kyle Adleman

Serra freshman attacker Alex Loveland

Sacred Heart Cathedral senior midfielder Jack dePenaloza

Serra senior midfielder Brendan Callagy

Honorable Mention

St. Ignatius junior SSDM Joe Celentano

St. Ignatius senior goalie Mario Herman

*****

ALL-WCAL Softball

St. Ignatius senior shortstop Maicie Levitt

Sacred Heart Cathedral sophomore pitcher Vivien Hughston

Second Team

St. Ignatius junior catcher Kelly McGuigan

St. Ignatius sophomore third baseman Leila Hennessy

Sacred Heart Cathedral senior catcher Isabella Fletchall-Silva

Sacred Heart Cathedral senior third baseman Jordan Leavitt-McGee

Honorable Mention

St. Ignatius sophomore outfielder Jackie Schneider

Sacred Heart Cathedral senior infielder Summer Bolcerek

*****

All-WCAL Baseball

Serra senior outfielder Jeremy Villar

Riordan senior outfielder Stephen Blecha

Second-team

Serra junior pitcher Benito Valle-Jhanda

Sacred Heart Cathedral junior pitcher Conner LaChapelle

Serra sophomore infielder Thomas Gould

Sacred Heart Cathedral senior infielder Keshawn Ogans

Serra junior outfielder Kannon Clayton

Serra senior DH Dominic Meza

Sacred Heart Cathedral freshman DH Lucas Kelly

St. Ignatius senior utility Jack Dyke

Honorable Mention:

St. Ignatius junior pitcher Colin Clifford

Riordan senior pitcher Gabe Wassmer

Serra senior pitcher Tim Ghiorso

Serra senior infielder Christian Falk

St. Ignatius junior infielder Nick Glafkides

St. Ignatius senior outfielder Collin McCarthy

St. Iganatius senior outfielder Jack Castiglione

Sacred Heart Cathedral junior outfielder Lucas Herrera

St. Ignatius senior outfielder Matt Rosen

Archbishop Riordan sophomore utility J.J. Blecha