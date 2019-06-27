Waterman adds two assistants to ART U basketball staff

SAN FRANCISCO — Two months after Academy of Art University brought on Scott Waterman to head the men’s basketball program, Waterman is almost done assembling his staff.

Waterman this week announced the hiring of a pair of assistants — former Nevada graduate assistant Clint Tremelling and former Sonoma State assistant DJ Broome — as he moves closer to completing a staff that will look to build on the previous regime’s 11-17 campaign in 2018-19, which included the program’s first PacWest conference tournament appearance.

Tremelling served under Eric Musselman at Nevada, coordinating recruiting, scouting, and film breakdown for a Wolf Pack game that won 29 games. Before that, he was an assistant at Stanislaus State from 2015-18, where he was responsible for recruiting, game scheduling, budget analysis, travel and camp coordination.

A four-year varsity letter winner and three-time captain at Stanislaus State from 2011-15, Tremelling played during a period in which the team won the most games in a four-year span in school history. In 2014, his 46.7 3-point percentage and team-leading 49 3-pointers helped lead the Warriors to a CCAA Conference Championship and an NCAA Division II Sweet 16 appearance.

“Clint brings a wealth of knowledge and recruiting experience from his time at Stanislaus State and University of Nevada, Reno,” Waterman said in a statement. “I know that he will hit the ground running in all aspects of the program and will bring positive energy to help our program reach our goals.”

Broome, who spent the last two years as an assistant at Sonoma State, joins Waterman and Tremelling as they try to continue the progress of the last staff, which saw the program crack the 10-win mark two years in a row for the first time in school history, though the team has yet to finish over .500.

“DJ brings five years of NCAA Division II coaching experience to our program that will be valuable as we face the challenges of the upcoming season,” Waterman said. “He has a great feel for the game and players and will push them to be their best on and off the court.”

Over the last two seasons, Broome has overseen day-to-day basketball operations, travel coordination and recruitment, while also monitoring academic progress of student-athletes and putting together scouting reports.

Before his time with the Sea Wolves, Broome was an assistant coach at his alma mater, Humboldt State. Broome had two coaching stints with the Lumberjacks, his first coming right after his playing career, and then again from 2016-2017. In between, he served as an assistant men’s basketball coach at Cal State Monterey Bay during the 2015-2016 season, helping the Otters make their first CCAA Tournament in seven years.

During his four years as a player at Humboldt, Broome was a partof three straight CCAA title teams and went to the NCAA West Regionals four times. A team captain as a senior, he led the team in steals (57) and assists (98). By the end of his career as a Lumberjack, the Oakland native had racked up 208 assists and 132 steals. He graduated in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in Criminal Justice.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the additions to the ART U men’s basketball coaching staff,” said Waterman. “Not only are these individuals great basketball coaches with a variety of coaching experiences, but they will also be contributors to the ART U campus community as a whole. They are hard workers, great recruiters, and most importantly passionate about working with and forming relationships with our student-athletes which will be instrumental as we develop our culture.”