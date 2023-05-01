It had to be LeBron James.
The Golden State Warriors have told just about anyone who will listen that this season is not their "Last Dance," contractual statuses of do-it-all forward Draymond Green and general manager Bob Myers be damned.
But Green, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry aren't getting any younger, and deep playoff runs aren't always going to be a fact of life during the San Francisco springtime. Forty years separated the Warriors' first and second championships in the Bay Area, after all.
It's fitting, then, that James and his suddenly surging Los Angeles Lakers stand in the way of the Warriors' title defense, beginning with Tuesday's Game 1 at Chase Center at 7 p.m.
There has been no more consistent thorn in Golden State's side during this dynastic era — nor one whose mere presence should implore Warriors fans' to feel gratitude for it.
Green, who shares an agent with James, said as much after the Warriors' Game 7 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday afternoon.
"Stop trying to turn the page on us so fast. Stop trying to turn the page on 'Bron so fast," Green told reporters Sunday in Sacramento. "We get so caught up in 'What's the next thing?' that we don't appreciate the current, and then you get to the next thing, looking back like, 'Man, I wish we still had that. I wish we could still see this.' So for me and our guys, we're gonna appreciate this every step of the way."
Warriors fans would be wise to heed Green's words, and cherish every moment of the next four, five, six or seven games as Golden State's second-round series unfolds. After all, it's not often that one team's history is as entwined with one opponent as the Warriors' is with James.
James is an oft-vanquished foe in Warriors lore, whose lone playoff victory — no, the 2021 play-in doesn't count — over Golden State is perhaps the crowning achievement of the King's career: Knocking off the winningest team in NBA history in a Game 7 on their own court as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
But James' emergence as a rival signifies the Warriors' own emergence as the league's signature franchise, first as a foil to the four-time NBA MVP and then as a marquee draw in their own right. This year's Games 4 and 6 of the Warriors-Kings series were among the most watched first-round NBA playoff games ever.
It would've been an unthinkable reality little more than a decade ago, when Curry’s persistent ankle injuries seemed to slow his career before it ever started, and when the defining moment of Joe Lacob’s ownership was trading Monta Ellis to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Try telling the fans who booed Lacob on March 19, 2012, that the Warriors would, over the next decade, play against James — now, as he was then and has been for the past 20 years, the face of the NBA — in the NBA Finals five times, and four more times as a Christmas Day headliner.
They would've counted their blessings, just as Warriors fans should now.
Although Curry, 35, and James, 38, are not even a week removed from singular performances in already singular careers, both players are closer to the twilight of their careers than the dawn. It has been five years since the Warriors and James last played against each other in a best-of-seven series, and 32 since the Warriors and Lakers last did.
There's no guarantee that the Warriors will play against James in the playoffs again, nor is there any that Golden State and Los Angeles will again anytime soon. The Lakers have missed the playoffs more often than not over the last 10 years after decades of dominance.
That should temper expectations for an extension of the Warriors' dynastic reign after Curry and Co. call it quits, considering the Warriors don't have nearly as rich a history as their Southern California rivals.
But those conversations can wait, as Green noted on Sunday. Instead, when James and the Lakers square off against the Warriors in the playoffs beginning Tuesday, relish the chance to see Golden State stand once again in the way of one of the NBA's all-time greats.
Those opportunities won't come around forever.
"Here we are, eight years later from the first time we met in a playoff series, and still playing at that level," Green said. "That's special."