Stephen Curry is still racking up first-time achievements 14 seasons into his NBA career. 

A Bay Area college is the biggest winner from Stephen Curry's latest award. 

The University of San Francisco Institute for Nonviolence and Social Justice received a $100,000 contribution from the NBA on Curry's behalf as part of him being named the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion, the league announced Tuesday. 

