A Bay Area college is the biggest winner from Stephen Curry's latest award.
The University of San Francisco Institute for Nonviolence and Social Justice received a $100,000 contribution from the NBA on Curry's behalf as part of him being named the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion, the league announced Tuesday.
Founded in 2021, the award is named after the six-time MVP and honors players who uphold Abdul-Jabbar's legacy of promoting social change. The winner picks an organization to receive $100,000. The other finalists also get to name organizations that would each receive a gift of $25,000.
The USF Institute for Nonviolence and Social Justice's mission is to investigate, explain and promote "theory and practice of transformational nonviolence to confront and overcome injustice and systemic violence and contribute to the just resolution of communal conflict," according to its website.
In a statement, director Jonathan D. Greenberg said, "This gift will enable our institute to magnify the impact of our partnerships, programs, and initiatives, empowering new generations of students, community organizers and faith leaders in the values, strategies and methods of nonviolence practiced by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the activists of the Black Freedom Movement."
Greenberg added that 35-year-old point guard "belongs in the pantheon of the great athlete activists who have helped to bend the arc of history toward justice."
“As an athlete, I consistently leverage my platform to amplify advocacy and address the pervasive issue of systemic racism," Curry said in a statement. "I firmly believe that we must be vocal both on social media and in real life, taking tangible actions to effect real change in our society and for generations to come."
Curry was recognized for his advocacy in voting rights, gender equity in sports and food security.
He is a co-chair of former First Lady Michelle Obama's "When We All Vote" initiative, which promotes voter registration, education and turnout.
Curry used the Golden State Warriors' 2023 White House Visit to thank President Joe Biden for helping facilitate Britney Griner's safe return to the U.S. following her wrongful detainment in Russia.
The star athlete is also known for his Underrated lifestyle brand which provides scholarships opportunities to high school basketball and golf athletes. In 2019 Curry committed $6 million in funding to Howard University's men's and women's golf teams, which hadn't been active for over 50 years at the time.
Eat. Learn. Play., the nonprofit co-founded with Ayesha Curry, promotes food access, a quality education, and physical activity for children in Oakland.
Curry was named a finalist alongside Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul,Memphis Grizzlies forward-center Jaren Jackson Jr., San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones and Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams.
The award is voted on by a selection committee comprised of Abdul-Jabbar, NBA executives and other social justice advocates.