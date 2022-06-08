BOSTON – We all remember the scene from "Hoosiers," when Gene Hackman goes out there and measures the height of the baskets. The coaching message was simple: Even in a big arena, on the biggest stage, the game remains the same. The court's 90-feet long and the basket stands 10 feet high.
Well, looks like that wasn't the case at TD Garden Wednesday night, where some Warriors apparently complained that the baskets were a little off during pregame shootarounds. The "news" swept across the Twittersphere and caught fire with the assembled media throng.
The Warriors' head coach was asked about it in his usual presser ahead of the game, and he didn't miss the chance to crack wise.
"It's a good thing the game starts at midnight. We'll have plenty of time to fix it," said Kerr, drawing chuckles from the ink-stained wretches in attendance. "It happens every once in a while. Players have a really sharp eye for that. Players can tell. I imagine somebody went out there, looked at it, didn't look right. So as long as they take care of it, then everything is good."
Kerr, of course, was referring to the 9 p.m. tip-off here on the East Coast, a longstanding NBA tradition intended to maximize national viewership, especially on the West Coast. That means a different schedule than everyone is used to. Especially for the players.
"It's just a long day," said Kerr. "We've been through it. This has been the pattern for years with ratings and everything. East Coast start times are tough. But make sure you have a shootaround and get out of the hotel and then it's a long, long wait from there."
Kerr's squad went into Game 3 with the Celtics tied up a game apiece, hoping to steal one on the road and reclaim the home court advantage they owned at the start of the series. The Celtics were up for the task early on, jumping out to a big lead in the first quarter, at times as large as 15.
So far, Steph Curry has carried the load for Golden State, scoring in large bunches and playing staunch defense. Draymond Green has stepped up to play his usual agent provocateur role. But Klay Thompson has been caught in a shooting slump so far. Everyone's waiting for him to break out of it.
On the Celtics side it's all about costly turnovers. Sloppy played killed them in the Warriors' Game 2 blowout.
"Yeah, a big piece has been a common theme which is turnovers," said Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. "We've had quite a few. When we've had struggled in the first half, we've come out and added to that in the third quarter. Offensively been a little stagnant, as well. Just a little bit more off-ball movement, but in general have to guard better and do everything. It's not just one thing to pinpoint."
"I think some of the turnovers and poor shots have helped them out getting to transition, but for us we've had good starts to games, so we've got to carry that over to the third quarter, same lineup, same matchups," said Udoka.
Kerr has seen this all before. On a beautiful spring night in Boston, with his team about to take on the most storied franchise in NBA, Golden State's coach waxed poetic about the nature of basketball and what it looks like when played at the highest level.
"That's kind of the beauty of the game. It's a five-man game and players have to work together," said Kerr. "When there's a rhythm and a flow to the game and a group gets going, there's a real feeling, a real beauty to it. It's not easy to do in the playoffs, when you're playing the best defensive teams and the game is at its most physical. But at the same time, your opponent brings out the best in you. When you play the best, it forces you to be your best, and I think we've seen stretches in the first two games where both teams have really been playing at a high level, and that's the whole idea -- competition, two teams bringing the best out in one another."
