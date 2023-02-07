OSCARS RED CARPET 29

Simu Liu arrives at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

 Hunter Abrams/The New York Times

Simu Liu is helping make sure the home of the Golden State Warriors is a welcome home for everyone.

The actor, best known for starring as the titular superhero in the Marvel Studios film “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” — which is partly based in San Francisco — and the Canadian sitcom “Kim’s Convenience,” visited Chase Center on Monday night for the unveiling of its renovated sensory room — a safe haven for guests feeling overwhelmed or overstimulated.

