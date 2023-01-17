Curry at White House

President Joe Biden shakes hands with Stephen Curry as Vice President Kamala Harris smiles as they welcome the 2022 NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors, to the East Room of the White House in Washington.

 AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The Golden State Warriors on Tuesday visited the White House to celebrate their 2022 NBA championship with President Joe Biden, Vice President and Oakland native Kamala Harris – a massive Warriors fan — and other political leaders.

While the trip was a reward for the team’s on-court accomplishments, multiple members used the platform to advance and spotlight social issues outside of basketball.

Kerr at White House

Golden State Warriors basketball head coach Steve Kerr, joined by Stephen Curry and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Biden and Harris Warriors jerseys

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are presented with Warriors' jerseys during the team's visit to the White House.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong