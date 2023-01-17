President Joe Biden shakes hands with Stephen Curry as Vice President Kamala Harris smiles as they welcome the 2022 NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors, to the East Room of the White House in Washington.
Golden State Warriors basketball head coach Steve Kerr, joined by Stephen Curry and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
The Golden State Warriors on Tuesday visited the White House to celebrate their 2022 NBA championship with President Joe Biden, Vice President and Oakland native Kamala Harris – a massive Warriors fan — and other political leaders.
While the trip was a reward for the team’s on-court accomplishments, multiple members used the platform to advance and spotlight social issues outside of basketball.
Stephen Curry thanked Biden for helping facilitate the safe return of Britney Griner to the U.S. after the WNBA star was detained in Russia for 10 months due to customs officials finding medically prescribed hash oil in her luggage.
“This is a great opportunity for us in the basketball community to thank President Biden and staff for all their hard work and diligence in getting Britney Griner home,” Curry told the media in the White House Press Briefing Room. “She’s a big part of our basketball family and that means a lot to know that she’s home here with her family and all the work that went on behind the scenes to make that a reality. So I just want to say thank you there.”
Meanwhile, head coach Steve Kerr, star Klay Thompson and guard Moses Moody participated in an hour-long roundtable discussion with White House staffers on gun violence and safety.
“We learned a lot about what this administration is doing to create a safer environment in our country and it’s something that’s very close to my heart and it’s wonderful for me to learn a lot more than I knew,” Kerr said. “Coming here today is a great day, on many fronts.”
Kerr has become one of the most politically outspoken figures in sports, as he’s delivered multiple passionate pleas for stricter gun control laws in the U.S., most recently after the mass shooting which killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, TX. in May.
During his remarks from the East Room in front of the entire Warriors team and staff, Biden acknowledged Kerr’s father Malcom Kerr, who was assassinated in 1984 while serving as the president of the American University of Beirut.
“Look at what this team does, speaking up loudly against racism, standing up for equality… rallying the country against gun violence. Coach I want to thank you again,” Biden said while turning to face Kerr. “His dad was a great man, as the President of Beirut University and so much more. But he was the victim of gun violence.”
“Incredibly flattering to hear the president introduce me and talk about my dad,” Kerr said after the ceremony. “That’s one you write down and keep in the family history.”
The Warriors presented Biden and Harris with a pair of Warriors jerseys, with numbers 46 and 1 respectively.
"(The Warriors) don't do it with a style of play that does anything other than reflect America," Biden said. "Constant motion, with individual freedom and personality that comes together as one team. A team that plays with joy, with drive to be their best and reflects the vibrancy of the Bay and the culture of our country."
This marks the Warriors’ second trip to the White House during their current dynasty and first time back since their initial title in 2015. The team did not visit 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. while Donald Trump was President, during which they won their two other championships.