From starring on the court, to starring in Hollywood.
Stephen Curry is about to get a chance to show off his acting chops on network television.
The Golden State Warriors icon will star in an upcoming NBC TV series titled “Mr. Throwback,” according to a report from Deadline on Tuesday.
The show will be about a “down-on-his-luck memorabilia dealer looking for redemption by reuniting with his sixth-grade teammate, NBA legend Steph Curry,” the outlet said.
The project is currently in development and will be a “mockumentary” — short for mock documentary — a format popularized by hit shows like the “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Modern Family.”
“Mr. Throwback” features many of the same actors and executives involved in the critically acclaimed show “Happy Endings,” including its star, Adam Pally, creator, David Caspe, and writing tandem of Matthew and Daniel Libman.
The project is the first developed jointly by Universal Television and Curry’s multimedia company, Unanimous Media, since the two partnered in 2021. Unanimous Media, which launched in 2018, previously produced the ABC game show “Holy Moley” and the Apple docuseries “Underrated,” which chronicled Curry’s journey to the NBA and kicks off the San Francisco Film Festival next week.
It’s unclear how frequently Curry, who is also one of the show’s executive producers, will appear in the series and when it will be released.
According to IMDB, Curry has nine previous acting credits, all portraying himself, including cameos in “Family Guy,” “the Simpsons,” and “Ballers.” He also co-hosted, alongside his wife Ayesha Curry, the HBO game show “About Last Night,” which Pally was a contestant on during its debut season last year.
“Making the natural transition from behind the camera to center stage opposite Adam Pally, we can’t wait for the world to see what we have in store,” Curry told Deadline.
Curry is the latest NBA star to dip his toes in acting. Lebron James co-starred with Bill Hader and Amy Schumer in the 2015 film “Trainwreck,” Blake Griffin had a prominent role in the 2017 movie “Easy” and Juancho Hernangomez rose to fame by co-starring with Adam Sandler in the 2022 Netflix film “Hustle.”
Curry won't be the first current Warrior to appear in network sitcom either. Andre Iguodala made a brief cameo during an episode of the Emmy-award winning ABC show "Abbot Elementary" which aired in December and his character has frequently been referenced across the rest of the season.