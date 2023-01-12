Warriors vs Spurs from 2022

The upcoming Warriors-Spurs game will be only the fourth non-exhibition NBA game to exceed 50,000 fans. 

 Associated Press/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Everything is bigger in Texas. Even NBA crowds.

For nearly a decade, the Golden State Warriors have been one of the biggest attractions in all of sports. That popularity is expected to reach a new height during their next contest in the Lone Star State.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong