For nearly a decade, the Golden State Warriors have been one of the biggest attractions in all of sports. That popularity is expected to reach a new height during their next contest in the Lone Star State.
The Warriors’ game at the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night is on track to break the NBA’s all-time single-game attendance record. The Spurs on Wednesday announced they’ve sold 63,592 tickets for the matchup, which, as part of the team’s season-long 50th anniversary celebration, will be specially played at The Alamodome — the Spurs' former home arena from 1993 to 2002.
That count could still increase before tip off, as the almost 30-year-old multipurpose stadium can hold, including standing room only tickets, as much as 68,000 fans.
The two-time NBA Finals MVP will miss out yet again on playing in San Francisco in front of fans for the first time since he became a free agent in 2019
The current record-holder for largest crowd in regular season league history belongs to the Atlanta Hawks, when they hosted the Chicago Bulls before 62,046 fans at the Georgia Dome on March 27, 1998 during the thick of Michael Jordan’s stardom. That also means Steve Kerr will be a part of the two most populated NBA regular season games ever — first as a player with Bulls in 1998 and now as head coach of the Warriors.
The highest-attended game in NBA history, exhibition or regular season, was the 2010 All-Star Game which was played in front of 108,713 fans at the Dallas Cowboys’ state-of-the-art cathedral, AT&T Stadium.
The upcoming Warriors-Spurs game will be only the fourth non-exhibition NBA game to exceed 50,000 fans.
“It’ll be very unique. It’ll be cool to be a part of a record-setting night. I’ve never been to the Alamodome. I have played in a dome before, at Ford Field in Detroit during (Davidson’s) tournament run in ‘08,” Stephen Curry said on Tuesday following the Warriors’ 125-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns. “It’s a wild experience. The court's in the middle of the floor. Sightlines are a little different. Depth perception is a little different. But there's nothing that can prepare you for the atmosphere of ... there's kind of like, anytime a shot is made or there's something to cheer about, there's kind of a delay kind of vibe where you hear the first couple of rows go crazy and then it would kind of be like a wave that went through the arena.”
"So it was really fun to play. I played two games in a dome setting. It will be interesting. I know Spurs fans are legit so we'll see how the road atmosphere is. They have a real home-court advantage with that many people. Should be amazing."
The Warriors enter the game hoping to break a three-game losing streak which closed out their season-long eight-game home stand. Meanwhile, the Spurs enter play at 13-28, the second-worst record in the Western Conference.