Undrafted in 2020 and on his third NBA team, Lamb has emerged as one of the defending champion Warriors' key contributors this season. He has, so far, averaged a career-high 7.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists while making 47.5% of his field goals and 37.5% of his 3-pointers.
Lamb in December was accused of rape in a civil lawsuit filed against the University of Vermont, which alleged that the school deliberately mishandled multiple allegations of sexual assault against the Catamounts star. He was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, nor does he face criminal charges.
"I have always been fully cooperative regarding the alleged incident, and have welcomed any investigation into the matter," Lamb said in December. "Simply put, I have never committed sexual assault."
Lamb had previously been anonymously accused of sexual assault in two posts on the Instagram account "Share Your Story UVM," more than a year before the Warriors initially signed him last October. General manager Bob Myers said at the time that Golden State reached out to Lamb's previous NBA teams and the league.
"I can tell you that they have not contacted me. They have not contacted Kendall (Ware)," Karen Truszkowski, who has represented Ware since she first told a newspaper in 2020 that an unnamed Vermont basketball player had raped her, told The Examiner in an interview.
The Examiner does not typically name victims of sexual assault but is doing so in this case because Ware had spoken publicly of her experience before accusing Lamb of rape in the lawsuit last December.
The Warriors told The Examiner in a statement that "(if) any new information comes to light from this lawsuit or otherwise, we will certainly evaluate it and proceed accordingly."