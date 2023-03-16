Warriors forward Anthony Lamb

Undrafted in 2020 and on his third NBA team, Lamb has emerged as one of the defending champion Warriors' key contributors this season. He was accused of rape in a civil lawsuit filed last December, and is not a defendant in the suit. 

 AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Anthony Lamb will be a Golden State Warrior for at least the rest of the season, and then some.

The Warriors on Thursday reportedly decided to convert the 25-year-old's deal to a full-time contract, nearly two weeks after he played in the maximum 50 games allowed under the two-way deal he signed in October. Lamb will fill Golden State's last remaining roster spot when he inks a contract for the remainder of the season, according to the Athletic.

