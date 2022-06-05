Admit it. You were gripping in the first half. Game 2 of the NBA Finals was a must-win affair for the Warriors, and they weren't playing like it. They couldn't hit a layup. Klay Thompson couldn't hit anything. And the Celtics were draining three-pointers at an alarming clip.
If you don't want to admit, I will. Boston was baking our beans.
But then came the third quarter. That glorious wrinkle in time where the Warriors can do no wrong. Clinging to a two-point lead with the season on the line, Golden State started to look familiar. Steph Curry lifted the Warriors onto his shoulders and reminded everyone involved what's what. From the line, from long-range, on the defensive boards and in the passing lanes – Curry looked every bit M, V and P. When Jordan Poole connected from near half-court to close out the third, bringing the lead to 23-points, the crowd erupted. Steph gave Poole a glowing stare, showering his protege with pride.
It ain't over. This dynasty still has some miracles to make. Warriors 107, Celtics 88. Series all tied up.
"Steph was just breathtaking in that quarter," said Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. "The guy’s amazing. He just keeps working on his game, his strength, his conditioning, year after year. It’s a pleasure to watch him play."
Indeed it was. Boston had finally cooled off from three-point land and all seemed right at Chase Center, where that raucous crowd had quieted down quickly in the nerve-wracking first half before getting back in tune for the second half. It's a simple equation to hype the crowd in San Francisco. Just add buckets.
It was more of the same in the fourth quarter, with everyone getting into the act. When Nemanja Bjelica streaked down the court for a breakaway dunk, it was time to pack our bags for Boston.
To no one's surprise, Draymond Green "set the tone with physicality" in Game 2, as Kevon Looney put it after the game. He was on fire, emotionally, and it rubbed off. Gary Payton II, who made an inspirational return from injury drawing huge cheers from the fans, described Green's impact, putting Boston on notice.
“We knew our backs were against the wall," said Payton. "(Draymond) lit a fire under us. Tonight was one of those big nights that everyone responded.”
As Looney put it, "It changes things a lot. Not only does our team feed off that, but the crowd feeds off that. He played a great game. We fed off his energy, his intensity. He set the tone and we all followed."
Let's look ahead to Game 3, coming up Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston.
Summarizing the first two games, the Warriors have dominated five of eight quarters played. The fourth quarter of Game 1 was a flat-out disaster, allowing the Celtics to steal a crucial game on the road and change the whole dynamic of the series. The first half of Game 2 showed what it looks like when these two teams stand toe-to-toe. Otherwise, it's been all Golden State.
Here are some things to worry about, because that's what fans do.
The Warriors struggled to score in the first half Sunday night, consistently getting rejected at the rim by the much taller and longer Celtics. At one point, Golden State stopped taking it to the hole, afraid of what Boston big man Robert Williams III had in store for them. If the Warriors are cold from outside, and can't come inside to warm up, winning doesn't happen. On the other hand, if the Warriors can blow Boston out when Klay Thompson shoots 1-8 from three-point land, well. ...
“There’s plenty of concern about plenty of things," said Kerr. "Boston is a helluva team. They play great defense. They have guys that are athletic and powerful."
Asked if the Warriors can slug it out with these young Celtics, Kerr didn't flinch: “I thought the first half, it was an incredibly physical game. Shots were hard to come by. If the game can open for us a little bit, like it did in the third quarter, then we have a chance to get a few offensive rebounds. That’s the name of the game in the Finals. It's hard to get an open shot. That’s the way it’s supposed to be."
In terms of Boston's biggest threats, the Celtics' "Big Two" have played inspired basketball, albeit not at the same time for the most part. Containing Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will remain a problem for San Francisco. And Boston's Marcus Smart was a no-show offensively in Game 2. If he takes to some home cooking, it will look a lot different on the East Coast. This team has shown us a split personality throughout these playoffs. One night they're hot. One night they're not. If the Warriors can develop some consistency, well. ...
But those "what-ifs" are a couple thousand miles away, physically and emotionally. We'll hear plenty from both sides in terms of analysis and strategy in the days running up to the next tip-off.
Sunday night was about rekindling the dream. Everyone was in shock when Golden State lost Game 1, including the Warriors apparently. But as Game 2 unfolded and order was restored, you could feel the relief spread through the arena. These NBA Finals are shaping up to be a classic, pitting established champions against upstart contenders. It's a story as old as the NBA itself. And you couldn't ask for more.
Enjoy the big win Dub Nation. This thing is just getting started.
The Arena, a column from The Examiner’s Al Saracevic, explores San Francisco’s playing field, from politics and technology to sports and culture. Send your tips, quips and quotes to asaracevic@sfexaminer.com.