Lamb said in a statement in December that he has “always been fully cooperative regarding the alleged incident, and (has) welcomed any investigation into the matter.”

When a woman accused Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb of rape in a lawsuit filed last year against the University of Vermont, the team said it reached out to the NBA and Lamb’s previous clubs.

They didn’t reach out to Lamb’s alleged victim, according to her attorney.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers, pictured last month speaking to reporters, said in October that Golden State “didn’t hear anything as far as official charges or anything like that” when they vetted Lamb with the NBA and his former teams before signing him.
Download PDF Kendall Ware, Sydney Partin, and Hayley Sommer sue UVM
Read the full complaint against the University of Vermont alleging that university officials deliberately misled Kendall Ware in its Title IX investigation of her claims that Anthony Lamb sexually assaulted her.

