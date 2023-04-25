Warriors Stephen Curry, No. 30, tries to rebound his own shot

It’s much more than just Northern California that’s been enthralled by the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings exhilarating first round playoff series.

The Warriors’ nail-biting 126-125 win in Game 4 on Sunday was the NBA’s most-watched first-round playoff game in 21 years, according to ESPN and Nielsen. The matchup averaged over 7.5 million viewers and was ABC’s most-watched program on Sunday.

