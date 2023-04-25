It’s much more than just Northern California that’s been enthralled by the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings exhilarating first round playoff series.
The Warriors’ nail-biting 126-125 win in Game 4 on Sunday was the NBA’s most-watched first-round playoff game in 21 years, according to ESPN and Nielsen. The matchup averaged over 7.5 million viewers and was ABC’s most-watched program on Sunday.
The game delivered the league’s biggest opening round playoff game audience across any network since April 28, 2002, when the Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal-led Los Angeles Lakers played the Portland Trail Blazers, which averaged 8.5 million viewers.
The massive ratings are unsurprising amid what’s been the NBA’s most entertaining playoff series so far, highlighted by a riveting and topsy-turvy Game 4. After a thrilling back-and-forth most of the afternoon, the game dramatically culminated by Stephen Curry calling a time-out without the Warriors having any left, eventually opening the door for the Kings to win at the buzzer. But former Warrior Harrison Barnes missed an open three-pointer in the final seconds and the Dubs survived.
Warriors Klay Thompson, No. 3, plays against the Kings in Game 4 of the playoffs at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday, April 23, 2023.
Kings Donte DiVincenzo, No. 0, passes the ball during Game 4 of the playoffs against the Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday, April 23, 2023.
Warriors Andrew Wiggins, No. 22, gets possession of the ball after scrambling for a loose ball against Kings Harrison Barnes, No. 40, in Game 4 of the playoffs.
Warriors Klay Thompson, No. 3, plays against the Kings in Game 4 of the playoffs.
Warriors Andrew Wiggins, No. 22, dunks one in for two points against the Kings in Game 4 of the playoffs.
Warriors Kevon Looney, No. 5, dunks one in for two points against the Kings in Game 4 of the playoffs.
Kings Donte DiVincenzo, No. 0, passes the ball during Game 4 of the playoffs against the Warriors.
Warriors Klay Thompson, No. 11, passes the ball in Game 4 of the playoffs against the Kings.
Warriors Draymond Green, No. 23, dunks one in for two points against the Kings in Game 4 of the playoffs.
Warriors Draymond Green, No. 23, goes up for a shot against the Kings in Game 4 of the playoffs.
Warriors Andrew Wiggins, No. 22, blocks a shot by Kings Devion Mitchell, No. 15, in Game 4 of the playoffs.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr during a team huddle during Game 4 of the playoffs against the Kings.
De'Aaron Fox, pictured here guarding Jordan Poole, has averaged 31.5 points per game against the Warriors this postseason.
Warriors Andrew Wiggins, No. 22, gets possession of the ball after scrambling for a loose ball against Kings Harrison Barnes, No. 40, in Game 4 of the playoffs.
Kings Malik Monk, No. 0, take a fall during Game 4 of the playoffs against the Warriors.
Warriors Stephen Curry, No. 30, tries to rebound his own shot against the Kings in Game 4 of the playoffs.
Warriors fans celebrate the 126 -125 win against the Kings as the game ends in Game 4 of the playoffs.
That finish was when the broadcast’s audience peaked, drawing as many as 10.4 million viewers after 3 p.m.
The series is now even 2-2, setting up what could be another ratings-bonanza on Wednesday for a critical Game 5 as the teams return to Sacramento. However, the Kings may have to take the court without their star guard De’Aaron Fox, who broke a finger on his shooting hand in the fourth quarter of Game 4 and is listed as doubtful to play on Wednesday.