Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) scores between Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, left, and Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis, third from left, during the second half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif.
Stephen Curry's historic performance wasn't the only record broken in Game 7 of the Golden State Warriors first-round playoff series against the Sacramento Kings.
The Warriors' 122-100 rout of the Kings was the most-watched NBA Playoffs first-round game in 24 years, according to ESPN and Nielsen. The win-or-go-home contest averaged roughly 9.8 million viewers and was the most-watched program on Sunday across all television networks.
The game drew the NBA's biggest opening round audience since 1999, when 11.21 million viewers tuned in to NBC to watch Karl Malone and the Utah Jazz trounce Chris Webber and the Kings in a decisive Game 5.
ABC's broadcast peaked after 3 p.m., when roughly 11.9 million viewers witnessed Curry seal his career-high 50-point playoff performance with a drive to the basket and less than three minutes to go in the fourth quarter.
The battle between Northern California's two NBA teams captivated audiences, which made dynamite for television ratings. Last Friday's Game 6 between the Warriors and Kings also broke a record for ESPN, drawing nearly 5 million viewers and making it the most-watched first-round game ever on the network.
The Dubs dynasty now turns its attention to LeBron James, a familiar foe, and the Los Angeles Lakers for a second-round series, which tips off tonight at Chase Center.