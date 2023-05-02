Warriors-Kings Game 7

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) scores between Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, left, and Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis, third from left, during the second half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif.

Stephen Curry's historic performance wasn't the only record broken in Game 7 of the Golden State Warriors first-round playoff series against the Sacramento Kings. 

The Warriors' 122-100 rout of the Kings was the most-watched NBA Playoffs first-round game in 24 years, according to ESPN and Nielsen. The win-or-go-home contest averaged roughly 9.8 million viewers and was the most-watched program on Sunday across all television networks.  

