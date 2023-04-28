The legend of Kevon Looney keeps growing by the day, with each passing herculean postseason effort.
The Golden State Warriors’ lumbering rebound machine is a critical reason why the team has won three straight games in their first-round playoff series against the Sacramento Kings and has a chance to close out their Northern California rivals in Game 6 at Chase Center on Friday.
Looney has become a cult hero for Warriors fans during the team’s championship runs, establishing himself as the its quiet, diligent, unsung grinder. He's the quintessential player whose value isn’t reflected in box-score stats.
That is, until the playoffs.
Looney in the Warriors' 123-116 win in Game 5 on Wednesday scored four points, dished out seven assists and tied his career-high by collecting 22 rebounds.
According to StatMuse, that’s the fifth time in NBA playoff history a player has scored under five points, distributed five-or-more assists and pulled down 20-or-more rebounds.
Three of those performances were by Looney. He's accomplished the stat line twice this postseason, in games three and five, and once last year when the Warriors finished off the Grizzlies in Game 6 of the conference semifinals.
The only other two times it’s ever been done? Once each by Hall-of-Famers and basketball icons Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell.
Looney also joined Chamberlain and another Hall-of-Fame center Nate Thurmond as the only Warriors to ever have multiple 20-or-more rebound games in the same postseason series.
You might already be able to hear Looney's statue being chiseled at Chase Center.