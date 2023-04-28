Warriors Kevon Looney, No. 5, dunks one in for two points

Warriors Kevon Looney, No. 5, dunks one in for two points against the Kings in Game 4 of the playoffs at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Warriors win 126 - 125. 

The legend of Kevon Looney keeps growing by the day, with each passing herculean postseason effort.

The Golden State Warriors’ lumbering rebound machine is a critical reason why the team has won three straight games in their first-round playoff series against the Sacramento Kings and has a chance to close out their Northern California rivals in Game 6 at Chase Center on Friday.

