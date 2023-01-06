With Major League Baseball's Los Angeles Angels up for sale, Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob has publicly expressed interest in being the team's potential owner.
Lacob made his intentions known with a recent guest appearance on The Athletic's Tim Kawakami's podcast, "The TK Show."
"We’re going to look at it, but it wouldn’t be the easiest thing in the world to do because it is not co-located like perhaps a local baseball team might be. But might be doable. So we’ll see,” said Lacob.
These products' boxes will hang in the rafters — or at least on kitchen shelves — forever
He's hoping that the second time is the charm for his baseball pursuits. Lacob previously offered to buy the Oakland Athletics in 2005 for $180 million.
In an interview last summer with the San Francisco Chronicle, Lacob said the deal "got yanked from under (him)" by then-MLB commissioner Bud Selig, who instead turned the A's over to John Fisher and Lew Wolff.
In 2010, Lacob bought the Golden State Warriors, who were based in Oakland at the time, for $450 million.
With Lacob at the helm, the Warriors have won four NBA championships. They were also declared the NBA's most valuable franchise by Forbes Magazine in October, having been valued at $7 billion.
In last year's championship-winning season, the team generated $765 million in revenue and $206 million in operating income, both the most in NBA history.
According to the Los Angeles Times, Lacob would be one of six parties considering purchasing the team in a pool that also includes Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong and an unidentified Japanese partnership.
The Angels are expected to sell for at least $2.5 billion, a record price for an MLB team, and negotiations are set to begin next month.
Lacob's ties to Anaheim date back to when his family moved to the city in his youth. He worked at Angel Stadium as a peanut vendor for seven years.
"I lived a mile from that stadium. That stadium’s been around for a long time. I’ve always felt that it had great possibilities," Lacob told Kawakami.
For the time being, the Warriors remain his top priority. “I’m really focused on what we’re doing here,” Lacob said. "It’s the most important thing."
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.