"What do I want? Whatever the NBA says is fair," Myers said of a league investigation into the Warriors' trade for Gary Payton II that a failed physical nearly derailed. 

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers on Monday said he couldn't say much about Gary Payton II's failed physical, and whether or not the Portland Trail Blazers misled the Dubs about the extent of his injuries. 

The Warriors on Sunday decided to complete a four-team trade that brought Payton II back to the Bay Area and sent 2020 No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman — Golden State's highest draft selection in a quarter of a century — to the Detroit Pistons. A day prior, Myers said, the Warriors "had a sense of the direction we were going in."

