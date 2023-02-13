Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers on Monday said he couldn't say much about Gary Payton II's failed physical, and whether or not the Portland Trail Blazers misled the Dubs about the extent of his injuries.
The Warriors on Sunday decided to complete a four-team trade that brought Payton II back to the Bay Area and sent 2020 No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman — Golden State's highest draft selection in a quarter of a century — to the Detroit Pistons. A day prior, Myers said, the Warriors "had a sense of the direction we were going in."
Myers confirmed on Monday the NBA is investigating the trade, following reports that the Warriors filed a complaint against the Blazers for not fully disclosing Payton's recent medical history. Payton missed nearly half of the season after undergoing abdominal surgery in the offseason, and Golden State's doctors ruled him out for at least the next month.
But Myers, citing legal and medical privacy concerns, said "there's things I can't say" about the trade that almost wasn't.
"What do I want? Whatever the NBA says is fair," Myers told reporters. "Just whatever that is. Just want a fair result."
Myers said that Payton has a core muscle injury, and he didn't know if the injury was sustained as a result of his offseason surgery or subsequent rehabilitation. Aaron Goodwin, Payton's agent, told Turner Sports there was no truth to a report from the Athletic that Payton took injections of Toradol to play through pain.
Payton signed a three-year contract with the Blazers in free agency, as the Warriors opted to let a key member of their championship-winning rotation from the 2021-22 season depart, at least in part, to minimize the team's luxury tax payments. Myers said they weren't "under the impression" that he would require surgery in the offseason, but they also weren't fully aware of his plans after they didn't re-sign him.
The 30-year-old Payton admitted after making his debut this season that he wasn't quite 100%, and he even played against the Warriors a night before they traded for him. Myers on Monday said, flatly, that Payton has "gotta get healthier to play."
"(What) I'm being told from our doctors is he's going to be re-evaluated in a month, and what was happening before — that's over," Myers said. "Whatever it was, it was. But I'm hoping that we can get him back for the playoffs. He's now in our building, and I trust whatever they tell me and we'll move forward. And we need him."
