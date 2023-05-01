Stephen Curry’s iconic Game 7 performance started well before the action tipped off.
A day before he scored a record 50 points to close out the Sacramento Kings and send the Golden State Warriors to the second round of the NBA playoffs, Curry delivered a speech that will forever be attached to his legendary career.
The speech, the details of which were first reported by The Athletic Sunday night, came on the heels of the Warriors dropping Game 6 on Friday, fumbling a chance to end the series at Chase Center.
Before the Warriors’ film session the next day, Curry sent a message that, according to The Athletic, a few of his teammates called the greatest speech of his career.
His All-Star teammate, Draymond Green, paraphrased what Curry said on the latest episode of his podcast “The Draymond Green Show,” published late Sunday night.
“Listen, we just got embarrassed last night,” Green said, imitating Curry. “We got embarrassed on our home floor with an opportunity to close out a team. We never showed up. If you’re getting on this bus, you’re making a commitment to this team. I don’t care how many minutes you play, I don’t care if you don’t play a single second. I don’t care if his points, rebounds, whatever it is.”
“But if you’re getting on this bus, you are saying I am going to do whatever it takes, as far as my preparation goes, to win this game. We’re not going out like that. We have an opportunity to play in Game 7; they’re rare, they don’t come around. Take advantage of the moment; embrace the moment.”
Green added that after Curry delivered that speech, “I can’t say I knew he was going to get 50. But I knew that he was going to come out and do something incredible. And I knew there was no way he was going to allow us to lose that game.”
The rest is history. In 38 sublime minutes, Curry, in front of over 20,000 boisterous, cow-bell-clanging Kings fans, poured 50 points into the net — eclipsing the previous Game 7-high in NBA history of 48 points scored by former Warrior Kevin Durant in 2021. The stupefying performance marked a career-high 38 shots, including a deluge of whirling floaters and step-back three-pointers from behind the arc.
“(The speech) gave me chills.” Andrew Wiggins told the Athletic. “No. 30, he’s a different man.”
Green said at the end of his sermon, Curry asked if anyone else had something to say.
“Nah, champ, it’s enough said,” Green responded. “You said it all.”