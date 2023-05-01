Warriors Kings Basketball

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry drives against Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis during the first half of Game 7. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

 José Luis Villegas/Associated Press

Stephen Curry’s iconic Game 7 performance started well before the action tipped off.

A day before he scored a record 50 points to close out the Sacramento Kings and send the Golden State Warriors to the second round of the NBA playoffs, Curry delivered a speech that will forever be attached to his legendary career.

