Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole, left, celebrates with guard Stephen Curry, middle, and forward Andrew Wiggins (22) after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Sunday, June 5, 2022.
The NBA on Wednesday released its top 15 selling jerseys during the second half of the season, two of which belong to Golden State Warriors players.
One of the names is obvious. The other, makes a surprise splash into the rankings.
As you may have guessed, Stephen Curry is the obvious Warrior who made the list. His jersey comes in as the second most lucrative in the NBA, only trailing top seller, Lebron James. Either James or Curry have been the top selling jersey in the league every year since 2014.
The other Warrior whose jersey is flying off the shelves? Nope, not Curry’s dynasty running mates Klay Thompson or Draymond Green.
The 23-year-old rounded out the list as the 15th most bought jersey in the NBA’s second half. Poole is the only non-All-Star to make the list, but his popularity has skyrocketed in recent seasons, especially after he served as a one of the centerpieces of the Warriors’ championship run last year.
Poole’s jersey sales outpaced the likes of NBA stars such as Anthony Davis, James Harden, Zion Williamson and Kawhi Leonard.
Poole and Curry were one of just two teammates among the top 15, joining the Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant and Devin Booker — though those two have only been on the same club for two months following Durant’s blockbuster trade from Brooklyn.