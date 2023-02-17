The reigning NBA champions won’t be represented on the floor at this weekend’s NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City — but they’ll still have a presence there.
The Golden State Warriors’ lone All-Star selection this season, Stephen Curry, has not played since Feb. 4 after partially tearing two ligaments in his left leg, and will miss the annual event as a result. He will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break and already declared himself out for the team's first game following the nine-day layoff, against the Los Angeles Lakers.
With Curry’s absence, the Warriors will not have a player involved in the All-Star Game for just the second time since the 2012-13 season. The only other time over the last 10 years that no Warriors were on the floor for the game was 2020, when the team finished 15-50 and an injured Curry was voted in as a starter despite playing just five games all season due to a broken hand.
Despite no Warrior playing in this year’s game, the team will still have a presence during the action. Star forward Draymond Green will be calling the game live on TBS, alongside the famed “Inside the NBA” broadcast team of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal. The broadcast will serve as an alternate feed to the main and traditional All-Star telecast on TNT.
Green, a four-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year, signed a multi-year contract with Turner Sports last year to be a part of the network’s basketball coverage in the coming seasons, making him the first active player in NBA history to reach such an agreement, according to Turner.
This is the second straight year Green has been a part of the league’s All-Star Game broadcast. He was chosen as an All-Star last season, but couldn’t play due to a back injury. Instead, he acted as a courtside reporter during the same, alternate TBS telecast of the game, with duties that included interviewing Curry after he hit an All-Star Game record 16 three-pointers en route to securing his first career All-Star Game MVP.
This year’s NBA All-Star Game is scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.