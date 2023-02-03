Kevin Durant Kyrie Irving Nets at Warriors

The duo Kevin Durant left the Warriors to join just might be on its last legs. 

 AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The superstar Kevin Durant left the Golden State Warriors to link up with reportedly wants to be traded, less than a year after Durant himself wanted to be traded.

The Athletic, ESPN and Bleacher Report on Friday reported that Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has demanded a trade ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, telling the team he won't re-sign with them this offseason if he's still a Net on Feb. 10. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite