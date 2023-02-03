Things haven't gone as well as the pair envisioned, as has surely been the case for many who have changed jobs amid a global pandemic and its ensuing fallout.
One such reason was Irving's refusal to get vaccinated during said pandemic, meaning he played only 29 regular-season games in 2021-22 as the Nets kept him away from the team, then allowed him to play in road games in cities that didn't have a COVID-19 vaccination requirement and later in home games once New York City lifted its mandate for workers.
The town nearly missed the deadline for the state housing element on Tuesday
Yet the Nets entered Friday with a 31-20 record, good enough for fourth place in the loaded Eastern Conference. Notwithstanding a Wednesday blowout to the Boston Celtics, Irving's former team and owners of the NBA's best record this season, Brooklyn seemed primed for a run once Durant returned to the lineup from injury.
Now, Durant just might do so without Irving alongside him, a year after the Nets traded former NBA MVP James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers following his trade demand away from the Nets. Harden, like Irving, was a pending free agent at the time.
Durant is signed with the Nets through 2026. Stephen Curry, a key member of the "Hamptons 5" that recruited Durant to the Warriors in 2016, answered in the affirmative when asked if Golden State explored trading for Durant after he demanded a trade last summer.
With the ninth-place Warriors (26-26) seemingly mired in mediocrity during their title defense, might Golden State try its hand again at bringing Durant back to the Bay Area? If Durant's tumultuous tenure in Brooklyn is any indication, it would be foolish to rule just about anything out.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.