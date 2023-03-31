As early as Draymond Green’s infamous punch to Jordan Poole less than two weeks before the season, the Golden State Warriors have operated under a shroud of uncertainty amid rampant speculation that this year could be the last for the team’s championship core.
That made it easy for many to equate this season's Warriors to the 1996-97 Chicago Bulls, whose season was dubbed the “Last Dance” because it was the final championship won by the Michael Jordan dynasty before the team was broken up the following season.
Those comparisons have only intensified as the Warriors have hovered through long bouts of mediocrity this season, still fighting to stay outside of the NBA’s postseason Play-In Tournament.
But head coach Steve Kerr, who played on the '97 Bulls squad, isn’t ready to declare this the team’s last hurrah. Not by a long shot.
“This is not ‘The Last Dance,'” Kerr told the Athletic’s Tim Kawakami on the latest episode of “The TK Show” podcast, released on Thursday. “That was made clear in Chicago (back in 1997), that that was going to be it, Phil (Jackson) was done and everybody’s contracts were up. That was going to be it.”
“That’s not the case here at all. I know that Joe (Lacob) would love to keep this thing going. He’s been incredible in his financial commitment to keep this team strong and relevant for a decade. He’s always committed to that. So I think there’s a really good possibility that we keep things going here,” he continued.
It’s not only the team’s underperformance that has led to questions about the group’s future. Green and general manager Bob Myers each have looming contract situations coming to a head after this season, and either one leaving could create ripple implications across the team’s roster.
Much of those decisions could hinge on how the Warriors perform in the playoffs, if they qualify. The team has won four of their last five games — the lone loss was due to a last minute meltdown against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday — and hopes this is finally a sign they are turning that proverbial, and elusive, corner.
Kerr was optimistic that the Warriors’ potent potential is finally close to being realized.
“I think we’ve felt things coming together,” Kerr told the Athletic. “We look more like a two-way basketball team more often now than we did even a few weeks ago. We’re not there yet, obviously. I mean, we’re not consistent enough. But I think we know we’re capable of getting where we need to be. And getting Gary (Payton II) back is a huge help; he gives us that extra defensive stopper.”