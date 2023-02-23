Steph Curry's shoe

One of Under Armour's newest shoes honors Stephen Curry's half-court heave in 2016 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Under Armour's newest shoe might not help you nail one of Stephen Curry's most stupefying half-court heaves but it might make you look good trying. 

The company's latest piece of footwear honors Curry's buzzer-beating shot that hoisted the visiting Golden State Warriors over the Oklahoma City Thunder during their Feb. 27, 2016 contest. The game was decided in overtime as both teams were knotted up at 103 points apiece at the end of regulation. 

