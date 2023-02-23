Under Armour's newest shoe might not help you nail one of Stephen Curry's most stupefying half-court heaves but it might make you look good trying.
The company's latest piece of footwear honors Curry's buzzer-beating shot that hoisted the visiting Golden State Warriors over the Oklahoma City Thunder during their Feb. 27, 2016 contest. The game was decided in overtime as both teams were knotted up at 103 points apiece at the end of regulation.
Then-Thunder player Kevin Durant fouled out with less than four minutes in overtime. Thus, Russell Westbrook and Serge Ibaka were tasked with leading the Thunder into battle against the heavyweight trio of Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
With both sides trading back-and-forth blows, Curry sank a 32-foot shot near half-court that evoked a "Bang, bang!" from ESPN announcer Mike Breen. More importantly, it propelled Golden State to a 121-118 victory with 0.6 seconds left on the clock.
Similar to the shoe worn that fateful night, the "Curry 2 Retro PE" has a golden yellow hue and a print resembling a giraffe, which is a nod to his daughter Riley's favorite animal. The colorway was previously a player exclusive reserved for Curry's model of shoe.