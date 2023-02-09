Steph Curry drives to the basket

Steph Curry left the third quarter of the Golden State Warriors' Feb. 4 matchup against the Dallas Mavericks with a leg injury. 

 AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Stephen Curry isn't expected to suit up for the Golden State Warriors until after the NBA All-Star break, the team announced Thursday morning. 

The 34-year-old point guard went down with a leg injury in the third quarter of the Warriors' Feb. 4 game against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry collided with Dallas' Mckinley Wright IV, who was attempting to drive to the basket.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting