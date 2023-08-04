Lakers Warriors Basketball

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry speaks during the team's 2021-2022 NBA Championship ring ceremony before an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in San Francisco, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

 AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

The Summer of Steph took another unexpected turn this week.

The Golden State Warriors may not have hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy this year, but their larger-than-life superstar Stephen Curry has still picked up plenty of victories, at least off the court.

