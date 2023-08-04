The Summer of Steph took another unexpected turn this week.
The Golden State Warriors may not have hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy this year, but their larger-than-life superstar Stephen Curry has still picked up plenty of victories, at least off the court.
In recent months, he won a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, debuted his feature-length Apple+ documentary about his rise to fame, and even survived eating scorching hot wings in the viral Youtube show "Hot Ones."
But this week, Curry flexed one of the few muscles he had not flexed before: rapping. Sort of.
Curry appeared in the first minute of Tobe Nwigwe’s music video for his song “Lil Fish, Big Pond” — which is featured as the opening tune on Curry’s documentary “Underrated — rapping on a boat about, among other topics, how “daddy taught me how to flick my wrist, I'm my father's son.”
But reports of Curry singing in the song have been greatly exaggerated, as it’s been confirmed he’s lip syncing over Nwigwe’s voice.
Still, he joins a short list of Bay Area-connected athletes to appear in music videos over the years. Here are some of the notable local sports and music crossovers.
Logan Webb — “Trucks Don’t Lie” by Tyler Rich, 2023
Curry wasn’t the only San Francisco athlete to star in a music video this year. Country music singer Tyler Rich released a single in February about a woman he was in a relationship with that left him for another man. The other guy? Giants ace Logan Webb.
To be clear, this is an entirely fictitious premise — Webb has been happily married since 2021.
The highlight of Webb’s acting is at the 2:49 mark when he’s hanging out at a bar with his friends and then looks at a troubling text message from the woman at the center of the love triangle. Webb’s abrupt change in facial expression would make Daniel Day Lewis smile.
The song teaches a lesson we all must learn at some point: Trucks, much like our hearts, never lie.
Multiple star Bay Area athletes from the 1990s – “2 Legit 2 Quit” by MC Hammer, 1991
One of the quintessential Bay Area rap songs of all time, sung by one of the quintessential Bay Area music icons. Oakland’s MC Hammer recorded a legendary 15-minute music video using a parade of celebrity cameos, more than half of which were athletes. Among them were San Francisco 49ers’ stars Jerry Rice, Roger Craig, and Ronnie Lott; Warriors star Chis Mullin and Oakland A’s star Rickey Henderson. Even soon-to-be 49er and Giant Deion Sanders makes an appearance.
The video, one of the most expensive ever produced, and the song have endured through the years, even inspiring a parody cover about former San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee.
Barry Bonds — “Get Like Me” by David Banner, 2008
Several months after Bonds played his last game for the Giants and in baseball, the home run king appeared in the music video for rapper David Banner’s song, “Get Like Me.” Bonds is seen sporadically in the background throwing hands up and nodding along to the beat, most prominently on screen alongside, randomly, Gavin and Joe Maloof, the former owners of the Sacramento Kings.
Kevin Durant — “Laugh Now, Cry Later” by Drake, 2020
Roughly a year after Durant bolted from the Warriors to the Brooklyn Nets, he appeared in Drake’s music video for his hit song, “Laugh Now, Cry Later.” In the video, Durant plays Drake one-on-one in an empty gym. Predictably, Durant, presumably with a half-healed ruptured Achilles tendon, dominates Drake, stealing the ball from him, nailing a jumper, barely rising to block one of his shots and dunking in his face while smiling ear-to-ear. Add it to Drake’s list of basketball highlights.
Later in the video, Drake gets tackled by Marshawn Lynch, one of a few Hollywood moments for the star runningback over the years.
Marshawn Lynch — “Marmalade” by Macklemore, 2017 and “Drink Up” by Train, 2017
The Oakland legend and former Raiders and Cal star’s IMDB page continues to expand by the day. One of his most popular music video credits comes from the Macklemore song “Marmalade,””, where young versions of Macklemore and the featured artist, Lil Yachty, steal Tom Brady’s jersey and give it to Lynch, who, as a reward, throws them a pool party at his mansion.
Lynch also acted, along with a slew of other celebrities, in the music video for “Drink Up,” by the San Francisco-based band Train. Celebrities Jim Reuer, George Lopez, Ken Jeong, and Train’s lead singer Pat Monahan crash Beast Mode’s wedding, which they were upset they didn’t receive an invite to.
Others
Other Bay Area athletes to star in music videos include former Giants outfielder Melky Cabrera in the 2007 song "Pa La Tumba" by Puerto Rican rapper Hector El Father; Warriors We Believe-era leader Baron Davis in the 2001 song “Bad Boy For Life” by P. Diddy and brief Warriors guard Muggsby Bogues in the hit “Only Wanna Be With You” by Hootie & The Blowfish.
Of course, Trail Blazers star and Oakland-native Damian Lillard — or as he’s known in the music world, “Dame D.O.L.L.A” — is in a category all to himself, having performed and produced entire studio albums and accompanying music videos.