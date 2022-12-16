Dr. Nirav Pandya, an associate professor of orthopedic surgery at UCSF, tweeted on Thursday that Curry should be able to return to the court within three or four weeks.
Shoulder subluxation = shoulder partially comes out of the joint. When it does so, the labrum is damaged. Mean return to play timeline for NBA players who have this injury is 3-4 weeks. https://t.co/ZcCS0DfR7V
Jan. 12 is four weeks from Thursday, and the Warriors will play 12 games during that stretch. Golden State entered Thursday in the Western Conference's penultimate play-in spot — meaning that, if the postseason started today, the Warriors would need to win two games just to earn the right to play a best-of-seven series against the best team in the conference — and 2.5 games behind the last automatic playoff spot.
A game below .500, the Warriors' next 12 games would've been critical with Curry leading the way. Without him, an already fairly daunting stretch looks even more challenging.
A Christmas Day rematch with the Memphis Grizzlies, whom the Warriors eliminated in the second round of the playoffs last season but now are tied for the Western Conference's best record, at Chase Center
Three home games against teams that, as of this writing, are among the five best in the Western Conference: First-place Grizzlies on Dec. 25, fifth-place Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 30 and fouth-place Phoenix Suns on Jan. 10
More road games (four) than contests they've won away from Chase Center (two) all season
Curry has been magnificent this season, averaging 30 points, 6.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the field, 43.4% from beyond the 3-point arc and 91.9% from the free-throw line.
Every one of those marks is better than, or just shy of the figures he posted in the 2015-16 season, when he became the first and only unanimous MVP in league history. The Warriors won an NBA-record 73 games that season, including two in which Curry did not play.
As for this season? Golden State hasn't won any of three games played without Curry, getting outscored by a total of 55 points in those contests.