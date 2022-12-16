Steph Curry in NBA Finals

Steph Curry sustained a left shoulder subluxation, leaving the Warriors without their leader while he recovers from the injury. 

Barring a Christmas miracle, the Golden State Warriors will seemingly be without superstar point guard Steph Curry until the New Year.

The defending NBA champions announced on Thursday that Curry sustained a left shoulder subluxation — a partial dislocation, in other words — during Wednesday's 125-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Although the Warriors said that "the timeline for his return will be provided in the coming days," multiple outlets reported that Curry's absence will last a few weeks.

