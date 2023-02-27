Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after hitting the game-winning shot in overtime of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016. Golden State won 121-118.
“They do have a timeout, decide not to use it. Curry, way downtown! Bang! Bang! Oh what a shot from Curry!”
Seven years ago Monday, those words were immortally etched in Golden State Warriors lore.
The legendary call came from Hall of Fame play-by-play broadcaster Mike Breen as he described the signature shot of Stephen Curry’s illustrious career; a game-winning three pointer from just inside half court to close out an electrifying 112-109 win over Kevin Durant’s Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 27, 2016.
Years later, Breen’s call, dubbed the “Double Bang,” has become just as iconic as the shot itself. This season, Curry honored Breen’s narration by presenting him with the first pair of his newly-released sneakers, the “Curry 2 Retro PE.” The model and colorway are based on the shoes he was wearing during that memorable night in Oklahoma City.
In a video released on Saturday, Curry presented the brand new sneakers to Breen in-person.
“Seven years ago, you had one of the greatest calls in regular season NBA history. The ‘Double Bang.’ So I wanted to give you this as a token of appreciation of that moment,” he told Breen.
7 years to the day... a moment I'll never forget. It's only right the 👑 of the "Baaang Baaang!!" got the first pair!! Mike Breen, thanks for everything you've done for our amazing game. We had to bring these back for y'all 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/FMdCWXtj4z
The shoe box also contained a card with a video message from Curry where he said, “I realize there’s no way we could drop (these shoes) without the man that gave these shoes the nickname seven years ago.”
“We got a ‘double bang’ call in 2016. Before it’s said and done, I think I need a ‘triple bang’ call from Mr. Mike Breen himself.” The superstar then launched into a recreation of Breen’s famous call.
Breen’s trademark “Bang” call has become a fixture during big moments in the NBA whenever a player sinks the biggest shot of the game. However, Breen has only used the “Double Bang” phrase three times, including for Curry’s shot, which is where it originated.
“As I said to Steph, it’s an honor calling his games and to have him say I have a small part of it, it means more than he knows and more than he can imagine,” Breen said after Curry's shoe delivery. “Thank you.”
The new sneakers were released worldwide on Friday, as well as the “Double Bang” pack, which includes both the "Curry Flow 10" and "Curry 2 Retro sneakers."