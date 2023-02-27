s.stephisgod

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after hitting the game-winning shot in overtime of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016. Golden State won 121-118.

 AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

“They do have a timeout, decide not to use it. Curry, way downtown! Bang! Bang! Oh what a shot from Curry!”

Seven years ago Monday, those words were immortally etched in Golden State Warriors lore.

