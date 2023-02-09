That could soon change, now that he’s joining a conference rival.
The Nets rocked the NBA world on Wednesday night, reportedly dealing the 12-time All-Star to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and four first round picks.
With Durant in the Valley of the Sun, he'll have another chance this season to play in front of Warriors fans for the first time since his exit over three-and-a-half years ago. The Suns are scheduled to make their final regular season visit to San Francisco on March 13, which Durant should be a part of, assuming he’s healed from the sprained MCL that’s kept him off the court since Jan. 8.
The former MVP has only suited up on the Warriors' home floor once since he left them, and it was during the 2020-21 season when fans weren’t allowed to attend games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Nets were scheduled to play in The City on March 12, 2020, one day after the NBA canceled the season due to COVID-19 — Durant would not have played anyway because he was still recovering from the ruptured Achilles he suffered while playing for the Warriors in the Finals the previous summer.
He also missed the team’s last two annual trips to San Francisco due to a pair of separate MCL sprains — the latest of which he’s still recovering from. He suffered the injury less than two weeks before the Nets played at the Warriors on Jan. 21.
Now, after the trade to Phoenix, he has another opportunity to play in front of Warriors fans this season, as long as his knee heals in time. ESPN reported on Tuesday that he isn’t expected to return until at least after the All Star Break, which is in two weeks.
The trade also means Durant and the Warriors should see each other more frequently each season. Division rivals, like the Suns and Warriors, play each other four times a year, while Western and Eastern conference opponents face off just twice per season.
The Nets and Suns’ late-night blockbuster deal comes two days after Durant’s ex-teammate, Irving, who collaborated together months in advance to join forces in Brooklyn, was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, days removed from requesting to be dealt.
Durant also asked for a trade from the Nets last summer, but rescinded the request in August.
The two trades unceremoniously end the superstar duo’s tumultuous three-and-a-half seasons in Brooklyn, which was marred by controversy and underwhelming results.